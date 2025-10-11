One of The Best Horror Movies Since The ’90s Hits Netflix After New Licensing Deal

Given how close we are to Halloween, it should be no surprise that streaming platforms are ramping up their horror offerings. And as well as the major streaming releases of October that all platforms announced at the start of the month, genre fans are still getting surprise additions on an almost daily basis. Netflix fans are the latest beneficiaries, thanks to 3 Shudder horrors that have just landed on the platform without an announcement. And they’re more than worth your attention, because one of them is legitimately one of the best horror movies released since 2000.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rated at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, Rob Savage’s Host is one of three new additions to Netflix, having been added on September 9th. It remains one of the most inventive uses of screen technology in filmmaking, and the central premise of a Zoom seance gone wrong is the sort of beautifully simple concept that really gets horror brains purring. That it is also genuinely scary is one bonus, and the fact that it comes in at a lean 57 minutes is another. It’s intimate, disturbing, and ingenious, and all Netflix fans can and should watch it now. Here’s the trailer:

Play video

Host is a bona fide modern classic that deserves to be considered in the same bracket as The Blair Witch Project. On release during the tragic chaos of the global pandemic, it was not only impressively transformative, innovative, and perfectly rooted in its context. But not in a way that justifies calling it either a disposable gimmick or “just a lockdown fad” like Netflix’s Tiger King. Host was created as a response to the real world’s madness, using Zoom by necessity, but also incredibly creatively, and it remains very scary.

Netflix Also Adds 2 Other Shudder Horrors

For the first time, Netflix has added several Shudder original horrors, justly bringing the niche platform (which is an excellent investment for horror fans) to a wider audience. The streaming giant has apparently licensed the movies on a one-off deal will see them stay in the library for a year or more. Alongside Host, Netflix has also added Joseph Winter and Vanessa Winter’s horror comedy Deadstream (2022). Another thoroughly modern example, it follows a disgraced YouTuber’s attempt to make a comeback by livestreaming his night in a haunted house. Naturally, things get very real very quickly. It’s another instant classic, sitting at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, and deserves the rating.

Play video

The third movie added is Joe Begos’ Christmas Bloody Christmas (2022), in which a robotic Santa malfunctions and goes on a killing spree through a small town. It’s big on gruesome violence, and while it’s not quite at the level of the more recent Violent Night for Santa-based chaos, it’s a fun, festive exploitation horror.

Play video

Will you be watching? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!