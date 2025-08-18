Netflix’s Next Big Horror Movie Just Got a Major Update

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is jolting to life this fall. The upcoming movie is the famed filmmakers long-awaited reimagining of Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus, and stars Jacob Elordi as the Creature, Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza, and Christoph Waltz as Dr. Pretorius. Netflix on Monday announced the theatrical and streaming release date for the film.

Frankenstein will now rise from the grave first in select theaters on October 17, 2025 before becoming available to stream on Netflix three weeks later on November 7, 2025. The streamer also revealed two new posters for the project. Frankenstein centers around Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a monstrous creature to life that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation. Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher, Ahsoka), David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, the Harry Potter films), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones, Mank) also star.

Starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz. Coming to select theaters October 17 and on Netflix November 7. pic.twitter.com/zdYFoq9cUR — Netflix (@netflix) August 18, 2025

The Oscar-winning filmmaker’s movie will mark the latest adaptation of Shelley’s work after Frankenstein came to the screen in the 1931 classic Universal Monsters movie starring Boris Karloff as the Monster. Other adaptations have followed over the decades, including spinoffs like The Bride of Frankenstein and more recent releases such as Lisa Frankenstein. Del Toro describes his Frankenstein as a “Miltonian tragedy” that adds emotional depth to the story. It is a story he’s been wanting to tell for decades.

“This is, for me, the culmination of a journey that has occupied most of my life. I first read Mary Shelley‘s Frankenstein as a kid and saw Boris Karloff in what became for me an almost religious state. Monsters have become my personal belief system,” del Toro said during Netflix’s Tudum event. “There are strands of Frankenstein throughout my films — Cronos, Blade, Hellboy, big time on Pinocchio, and a long, long et cetera. Exploring the relationship between humanity and monsters, creator and creation, father and son, has consumed my stores again and again. I wanted to make this film before even I had a camera, and I’ve been actively pursuing it now for over 25 years It has grown so close to me that now it’s biography.”

Del Toro shared at the Cannes Film Festival in April that his film is “an emotional story for me. It’s as personal as anything. I’m asking a question about being a father, being a son… I’m not doing a horror movie — ever. I’m not trying to do that.”

Frankenstein is rated R.