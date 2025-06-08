Everything We Know About Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein

Another horror movie based on a classic Universal Monster is on the way. After decades of expressing his passion for Mary Shelley’s work, Guillermo del Toro has finally brought his long-awaited take on Frankenstein to the screen. The film promises to be a raw and emotional version of the classic story of the monster and his creator. But more than just a simple tale, the filmmaker is aiming for a Gothic tragedy about identity, rejection, and obsession – in a way that only he can pull off. Frankenstein is being treated as one of the biggest film bets of the year, and since the official announcement, every detail has caught the attention not just of del Toro fans, but of classic literature lovers too.

More than just a simple reinterpretation, it seems we’re about to get a production that’s truly set on honoring the spirit of the original classic like never before. And so you don’t get too anxious, here’s everything we know about Guillermo del Toro’s dark and grand adaptation of Frankenstein.

What to Expect From Frankenstein

If Nosferatu was praised by critics and audiences alike last year, now it’s Frankenstein’s turn. From the three-time Oscar winner and director of timeless hits such as Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro’s new film is expected to be one of the biggest monster movies ever. To give an idea, del Toro already stated in 2020 that, if he had the funding, he would make a Frankenstein adaptation spanning two or three films, due to the book’s intricate nature and the shifting points of view. Although this idea is unlikely to come to fruition, it gives us a sense of the level of perfectionism this new adaptation could bring. Expectations are not just high, they are historic.

Until the trailer was released during Netflix’s Tudum event this year, very little was known about the new film. Still, the filmmaker has already made it clear that his version won’t be a conventional adaptation or one focused on cheap scares. He defines the movie as a “Miltonian tragedy” (a reference to John Milton’s Paradise Lost), where both creator and creature fall from grace – something unique to the original novel itself. This means the focus will be more on emotions, human flaws, and the weight of rejection than on grotesque scenes (which is to be expected from del Toro’s style). An intimate approach is guaranteed, focusing more on the moral and existential dilemmas of Dr. Frankenstein and his creation.

“This is, for me, the culmination of a journey that has occupied most of my life. I first read Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein as a kid and saw Boris Karloff in what became for me an almost religious state. Monsters have become my personal belief system,” del Toro said on stage at Tudum. “There are strands of Frankenstein throughout my films … Exploring the relationship between humanity and monsters, creator and creation, father and son, has consumed my stories again and again. I wanted to make this film before even I had a camera and I have been actively pursuing it now for 25 years. It has grown so close to me that now it’s biography,” he admitted.

Visually, the movie promises to be a breathtaking experience. Filmed in Scotland, the first images and trailer revealed exactly what del Toro fans expected: a Gothic production design loaded with shadows, dark settings, and a cold color palette that directly references 19th-century illustrations. With Dan Laustsen as director of photography and Alexandre Desplat handling the soundtrack, the aesthetics will basically be a character on their own – making everything even better. It’s literal proof that there won’t be much room for reinvention; this film aims to be faithful to Mary Shelley’s work.

So what does this mean in practice? It means the story will fully embrace the book’s complex structure – something that hasn’t been explored much in past adaptations. Plus, important locations like the Arctic (where the final showdown between creator and creature takes place) will be featured to keep the original story’s spirit intact. It’s also expected that the monster will be treated with more empathy and complexity than in other versions, mainly to highlight the pain of his conscience and his search for belonging. This is something del Toro has always emphasized. For him, monsters are not villains but mirrors of human pain, fears, and contradictions. In Frankenstein, this perspective should be taken to the extreme.

For horror fans who aren’t so familiar with the filmmaker’s work, keep in mind this is a Gothic, emotional novel – so no, don’t expect jump scares or anything excessively violent.

Who’s in the Cast?

The cast of Frankenstein is in a league of its own. While the film already shows great promise, the lineup of actors brings together some of the biggest names in cinema:

Oscar Isaac (Dune) – Dr. Victor Frankenstein

Jacob Elordi (Saltburn) – The Creature

Mia Goth (MaXXXine) – Elizabeth Lavenza

Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front) – Williams

Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher) – Captain Anderson

David Bradley (Harry Potter) – Blind Man

Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds) – Harlander

Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) – Young Victor Frankenstein

Ralph Ineson (The Witch) – Professor Kempe

Other actors confirmed to appear include Burn Gorman (Pacific Rim), Joachim Fjelstrup (A Copenhagen Love Story), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones).

Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth expressed their gratitude for being part of the cast, highlighting the magnitude of the experience on set. For Isaac, taking on the role of Victor was “the experience of a lifetime. The passion, the love, and dedication we’ve all put into this movie is reflected in every frame.” Mia Goth shared that she “couldn’t wait to dive in” as soon as she heard about the new adaptation. Jacob Elordi, meanwhile, spoke proudly about all the work done, praising del Toro’s genius.

It’s also worth noting that the Creature does not appear clearly in the trailer, which reinforces the idea that its reveal is being saved for the right moment. This strategy is similar to what Robert Eggers did with Bill Skarsgård in Nosferatu, keeping the character’s appearance a secret until the premiere. The decision should heighten audience curiosity and build even more anticipation around the film. And by holding back this element, del Toro makes it clear: when the Creature appears, it won’t just be a moment in the film – it will be the moment.

Frankenstein is set to hit Netflix in November, and there will also be a limited theatrical release.