Netflix & HBO Max Users Are Running Out of Time To Watch One of The 1980s Best Movies

With the end of the year rapidly approaching, the calendar change is also coming with a lot of changes when it comes to what streaming platforms have to offer. As streamers add new movies and series for fans to take in, older favorites depart, sometimes shuffling to different platforms and sometimes simply going back in the vault until the next time they pop up to be binged again and again. But for fans of one of the best films of the 1980s, time is running out on not just one but two platforms with a beloved and iconic classic leaving both Netflix and HBO Max.

Goonies never say die, but they apparently do say goodbye to streaming platforms. Beloved 1985 family adventure classic The Goonies is set to leave both Netflix and HBO Max on January 1st. That means the last day subscribers on those platforms have to watch the film will be December 31st. What’s particularly interesting about this is that The Goonies had only recently arrived on both platforms. HBO Max got the film on December 1st while Netflix has had the film since October, making this a particularly short turnaround. The beloved film is directed by Richard Donner and stars Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Ke Huy Quan as a group of kids living in Astoria, Oregon who end up on an epic treasure hunt when they take on a last-ditch effort to save their homes from foreclosure after having discovered a pirate map in the attic. The film has long been a beloved classic, and fans will want to be sure to catch it before it departs.

The Goonies May Be Leaving Netflix and HBO Max, But a Sequel is Finally On The Way

While The Goonies may be leaving streaming (at least for now), fans can rest assured that their Goonies adventures are far from over. The 40-year-old film is getting a sequel. While there haven’t been that many details about the long-awaited sequel, it was reported last January that it was in development with that news being confirmed last April. Quan previously told ComicBook that a second draft for the sequel had already been turned in so things are looking pretty good for the project.

It will be interesting to see how The Goonies sequel ends up being received by fans when it finally makes it to theaters. The original film ended up being a huge hit, making $125 million on a $19 million budget and the film was well-received by fans and critics alike. The film was also selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” so the sequel definitely has some pretty big shoes to fill. Until then, fans will just have to stream the original on Netflix and HBO Max while they still can.

