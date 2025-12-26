4 Great Sci-Fi Movies & TV Shows Coming To Netflix In January

Sci-fi is one of the most popular genres at the box office, with franchises like the MCU, Star Wars, and Avatar dominating theaters for the last few decades. Because of this, streaming services have realized that major sci-fi blockbusters are a big draw, meaning that they all want notable sci-fi titles on their platforms. Since Netflix is one of the most successful streaming services, they have a constant rotation of sci-fi movies and TV shows, meaning that a new batch will hit the platform in January 2026.

For fans wanting to start the new year out with some new sci-fi projects, Netflix is the place to be. Four major titles will hit Netflix on January 1, meaning that a mix of movies and TV shows will kick off the new year. Even if you’ve already seen these projects, the beginning of 2026 is a great time to rewatch these hits.

4) Johnny Mnemonic

1995’s Johnny Mnemonic will be released on Netflix on January 1, meaning that a new audience can finally see this underrated sci-fi classic. Directed by Robert Longo, the film stars Keanu Reeves as the titular data scientist who has information implanted into his brain. This data will kill him in 48 hours if he can’t find the password, sending him on a tense journey to save his life.

Johnny Mnemonic has received mixed reviews throughout the years, with the film currently sitting at 20% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the film does have its fans, and now is a great time to revisit it in the wake of Keanu Reeves’ recent successes.

3) Dune

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is finally coming back to Netflix on January 1, 2026, meaning that subscribers once again have the chance to watch the first part of his epic sci-fi saga. Villeneuve has made an incredible adaptation of Frank Herbert’s beloved book series, and while Dune: Part Two won’t be on Netflix, viewers will at least be able to start with the first film.

2) District 9

2009’s District 9, directed by Neill Blomkamp, will be released on Netflix on January 1 as well. The satirical South African film is set in a world where aliens have landed on Earth in order to escape their dying planet. They are forced into a controlled area in South Africa where they are heavily monitored by Earth’s governments, but things go awry when one of these government officials contracts an alien virus.

While some of Blomkamp’s later films have been met with mixed reviews, District 9 is often held up as one of the best alien movies of all time. Its unique story and political nature make it a fantastic use of the sci-fi genre, and you should definitely check it out if you haven’t seen it before.

1) Falling Skies Seasons 1-5

Steven Spielberg is the executive producer of the sci-fi series Falling Skies, which is being released on Netflix in its entirety on January 1. The series is set in the wake of a devastating alien attack on Earth, with the main characters attempting to rebuild society while taking on the heavily armed alien force. Falling Skies was critically acclaimed throughout its 52 episodes, and it is the longest sci-fi project releasing on Netflix next month.