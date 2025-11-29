Netflix Is About To Lose Three of the Funniest Comedy Movies of All Time

Netflix’s streaming library is about to get a lot less funny with back-to-back departures of three of the most hilarious movies ever. The streaming giant has spent the past several weeks stocking its content catalog with new viewing options like Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, The Hangover, and Paddington 2. Before the streamer begins adding a wave of new arrivals on December 1st, Netflix is getting rid of three of the best comedies of all time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix subscribers only have days left to watch three laugh-out-loud comedies. On November 30th, Adam Sandler’s iconic ‘90s comedy Billy Madison, starring the actor as a rich-kid slacker who repeats grades one through 12, and Mike Myers’s hit Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery are scheduled to exit Netflix. Neither of the movies streams outside of Netflix, and neither is set to join a different platform next month, meaning there are only a few more days left to easily view the films. November 30th will also see Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America leave Netflix, but the movie is also available to stream on Pluto TV.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Launched One of the Best Comedy Franchises

Play video

We’re not happy to see any of those three movies go, but Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery is probably the saddest exit. The movie, released in 1997 during a year that also saw Liar Liar and In & Out hit theaters, is a brilliant spoof of 1960s spy films with a psychedelic aesthetic and non-stop gags and countless double entendres. The movie cemented Myers’ status as a major comedic star, the actor playing dual roles as both the titular character, a groovy secret agent frozen in time, and his main nemesis, Dr. Evil, two characters that were instantly iconic and coined catchphrases like “Yeah, baby!” and “One million dollars.”

The movie was followed by two additional films in 1999 and 2002, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Austin Powers in Goldmember, both of which are also on Netflix’s list of November 30th departures. Although the latter two movies suffered from the typical sequel crash and earned slightly lower critic and audience ratings than the first, the franchise as a whole is outrageously funny and a spot-on parody of spy movies like James Bond that became a cultural moment and has stood the test of time even on repeated viewings.

What’s New on Netflix?

The upcoming departures of Coming to America, Billy Madison, and the entire Austin Powers franchise don’t leave Netflix subscribers empty-handed when it comes to streaming options. November brought a great selection of streaming titles to the platform, including plenty that will get a laugh. Movies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Charlie’s Angels, Dr. Dolittle, Game Night, and the complete The Hangover trilogy joined Netflix in November alongside other titles like Doctor Sleep, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and The Nun II.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!