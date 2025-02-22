Seth Green Teases Possible Austin Power Sequel (and a Surprising Spinoff)

It’s been more than 20 years since we last saw Seth Green on the big screen as Dr. Evil’s son, Scott, in the Austin Powers film trilogy, but it might not be the last time — at least not if the people involved with the franchise get their way. Speaking with ComicBook, Green said that he thinks there could be a chance for a fourth Austin Powers film, especially given the reception to the hilarious General Motors ad from the Super Bowl back in 2022 — and even teased that Dr. Evil might get a little something, too.

“I think it’s 50/50, that’s what’s so crazy because when we made that Super Bowl commercial a couple of years ago, everybody was just like ‘yeah, this totally functions, doesn’t it? It still feels like there’s mileage here,’” Green said. “When Mike did The Pentaverate, we talked a little bit about not necessarily doing like a sequel but I don’t even know if I should say this, but he said the same way that there’s an Austin Power’s trilogy, what if there was a Dr. Evil trilogy?”

The idea of a fourth Austin Powers film isn’t new. Just a few years ago Mike Myers — who portrayed both the titular super spy Austin Powers and the villain Dr. Evil in the franchise — said that he was open to making a fourth movie, though he couldn’t confirm if it would happen.

“I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a program, should it exist or not exist,” Myers joked. “I would love to.”

Franchise director Jay Roach has also previously said that he would be open to a fourth film in the franchise, but that it would all come down to Myers having an idea.

“I wouldn’t say never never… I’m always game for whatever [Mike Myers] wants to do,” Roach said. “It does depend on Mike having something that he’s inspired about, and so far, after all these years, it hasn’t quite clicked yet.”

What Could a Dr. Evil Movie Spinoff Be About?

While a Dr. Evil movie or franchise isn’t a thing at this time, it isn’t too difficult to imagine some of the possibilities for what a movie centered around Dr. Evil could entail. The third Austin Powers film, 2002’s Goldmember, it was revealed that Dr. Evil is actually Austin’s brother — Dougie. As explained by Austin (and Dr. Evil’s) father, Nigel (Michael Gaine), there had been a car accident when the two were little and he had thought that only Austin had survived. Dougie ended up being raised by evil Belgians, leading to him becoming Dr. Evil. Of course, while this revelation led to an alliance between Austin and his newfound brother, it enrages Scott Evil who ends up taking over his father’s role, declaring that he will get his revenge against Austin Powers.

A Dr. Evil film could center itself on Scott as he operates as Dr. Evil, following his declaration to get revenge. It could also take another direction entirely and further explore Dr. Evil’s history, functioning as a sort of prequel type of thing for the villain.

Do you want a fourth Austin Powers film? Would you also want to see Dr. Evil get his own franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!