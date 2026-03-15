Netflix Just Added One of 2025’s Best Action Movies (That Not Enough People Saw)

Netflix just added a wickedly fun sequel that not nearly enough people gave a chance, one that easily lives up to the expectations set by its predecessor. It’s funny, hyperviolent in a campy way, and reaches for audacious heights with its fantastic fight choreography and returning star, so you definitely don’t want to miss it now that it’s streaming (and make sure you watch the original, too, which you can rent on Prime Video).

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Nobody 2 stars the incredible Bob Odenkirk, and centers on Hutch Mansell, a workaholic assassin, as he takes his family on a much-needed vacation after missing one too many family events and feeling the growing distance between himself and his kids. The destination? The small tourist-trap town of Plummerville. But it’s never that easy for Hutch, and he finds himself in the crosshairs of not only a corrupt theme-park operator, but a shady sheriff and a bloodthirsty crime boss as well. It’s creative and fun in ways that so many modern action movies aren’t, and Odenkirk’s deadpan and beleaguered performance is hilarious to watch.

Nobody 2 Is a Great Way to Kill Some Time

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While it’s not quite as sharp as the first Nobody film, Nobody 2 is still a damn good time, and earned impressive ratings from critics and audiences alike, sitting with a 76% critics score and an 88% audience score. Critics’ biggest complaint about the film is that it doesn’t try anything particularly new, relying on what made the first so successful without attempting to outshine it in any way. “Take the premise of National Lampoon’s Family Vacation and mix it with the raw, comedic action of The Fall Guy, and you basically sum up what Nobody 2 is really about,” says critic David Griffiths, who rated Nobody 2 2.5 out of 5 stars.

Is Nobody a movie that needed a sequel? Not really, but that doesn’t detract from the fact that the sequel is just really fun. And audiences agree that the ridiculous, bloody good time is exactly what they were hoping for. “There is just something incredible about a franchise that knows the assignment and delivers. It doesn’t try to complicate things or send some type of message; it just delivers what we want,” said one viewer.

What’s your favorite moment from Nobody 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and don’t forget to head over to the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.