Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (March 16th)

It’s hard to believe, but March is officially half way over. The days have started getting longer and, depending on where you live, it’s Spring Break as well. There’s no denying that we’ve pretty much left winter behind us at this point and as we start to settle into a new season, it’s also time for some new additions to Netflix for the coming week. This week is going to be a big one, particularly for horror fans, but there’s a little something for everyone with the latest additions to the streamer.

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Maybe the biggest thing coming to Netflix this week is the entirety of the Saw franchise. Those films are arriving on March 19th. March 20th is also going to be a big day for Netflix subscribers as Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man arrives on the platform at this time following its limited theatrical release. If sci-fi is more your thing, an underappreciated sci-fi great, The Creator arrives on the 20th as well. it’s also going to be a big week for K-Pop fans with BTS The Comeback Live / Arirang hitting Netflix on the 21st. Read on for everything coming to the streamer this week so you can plan your watching!

Monday, March 16th

The Plastic Detox — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This eye-opening documentary follows six couples with unexplained infertility as they lower their exposure to plastics in hopes it helps them conceive.

Tuesday, March 17th

Mark Normand: None Too Pleased — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

No one is off limits in this witty free-for-all, as Mark Normand turns married life, becoming a father and hot-button topics into rapid-fire punchlines.

The Ricky Gervais Show: Seasons 1-3

Wednesday, March 18th

Eva Lasting: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

In 1980, Camilo, Eva and their friends are thriving. As political unrest grows, their insecurities, differences and goals shift, changing them forever.

Radioactive Emergency — NETFLIX SERIES

Physicists and doctors race to contain a massive radiological disaster and save thousands of lives in this drama series inspired by true events.

Season 2: Furies: Resistance — NETFLIX SERIES

As a new order rules Paris’ criminal underworld, the Furies embark on separate paths to organize a resistance and eliminate a shadowy leader.

Thursday, March 19th

Jigsaw

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V



Saw VI

Saw X

Saw: The Final Chapter

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure — NETFLIX SERIES

America, 1890. Johnny Joestar, a genius jockey now paralyzed from the waist down, chases after outlaw Gyro Zeppeli in a tough cross-continent horse race.

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

As she takes the reins of the Bellarie empire, Kimmie confronts a vicious family power struggle, where betrayal, greed and danger lurk at every turn.

Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 1 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Follow Sophia and her friends as they embark on a glimmering quest to unlock Unicorn Island’s mysteries and banish Grimoria — and Ravenzella — for good!

Friday, March 20th

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man — NETFLIX FILM

Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders…

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Back on the Brave Olivine, Liko, Roy and friends continue their adventure as Rising Volt Tacklers — all while trying to stop the Explorers.

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Explore the formative years of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the profound influence of original bandmate Hillel Slovak in this documentary.

Saturday, March 21st

The Bad Guys 2

BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

BTS is back. The iconic group returns to the stage live to perform legendary hits and unveil brand-new tracks.