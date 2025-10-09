Netflix Just Quietly Added A Bonus For KPop Demon Hunters Fans (But There’s A Catch)

From its electrifying soundtrack to its captivating demon-hunting Huntr/x group of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters continues to enthrall viewers– and fans just got another surprise treat. Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans’s animated musical debuted back in June and quickly became the streamer’s most popular movie of all time with a record-breaking 325 million views to date. As repeat viewings continue to push the film onto the streaming charts, Netflix quietly dropped a major bonus for fans this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On October 8th, Netflix added the brand-new series KPop Demon Hunters Lyric Videos to its streaming library alongside the already-streaming movie and the Sing-Along version. The new series, available worldwide, gives fans the opportunity to jam out to the smash-hit soundtrack with lyric videos available for five songs – “How It’s Done,” “Golden,” “Soda Pop,” and “Takedown & Free.” Unfortunately, fans will have to brush up on the lyrics for “Your Idol” and “This is What it Sounds Like” themselves, as lyric videos for those songs aren’t yet included. Netflix did tease in the series’ listing, “more songs soon.” In the meantime, Sony Pictures Animation has uploaded lyric videos for all of the movie’s songs to YouTube, with the video for “Golden” reaching a staggering 491 million views alone.

KPop Demon Hunters Is a Massive Hit for Netflix

The arrival of lyric videos to Netflix’s streaming library doesn’t come as much of a surprise given just how big of a hit KPop Demon Hunters is. The movie, centered around a K-pop girl group who lead double lives as demon hunters, has transformed into a global sensation, reaching as far as Funko Pops and Saturday Night Live.

With infectious, earworm K-pop music, a great story that has captivated viewers of all ages, and vibrant animation, the movie has grown to become Netflix’s most-watched English-language film of all time and has also remained on Netflix’s streaming charts since its debut. Even the movie’s soundtrack has dominated, the 12-song record logging two non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and breaking a near-30-year dry spell when it charted four Hot 100 top 10s.

There’s More KPop Demon Hunters on the Way

KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along and KPop Demon Hunters Lyric Videos are only the start of Netflix’s capitalization of its blockbuster hit. Reports surfaced in August that Sony Pictures and Netflix are in talks to reunite for an animated sequel, though it’s still early on in those discussions and few details are available at this time. A bulletin from the Motion Pictures Classification and Rating Administration in September also revealed that Sony Pictures Entertainment submitted a new short, “Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story,” but details about that, including a release date and where exactly it would release, haven’t been revealed.

For now, it seems that KPop Demon Hunters is here to stay, giving fans plenty to look forward to.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!