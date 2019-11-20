Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2019

Netflix has made it clear over the last few years that its end goal is to include mostly its own original content, with few outside films or TV shows anchoring its streaming roster. As you’ve probably been able to tell, Netflix has consistently flooded its lineup with originals month in and month out, while just rotating out select movies or shows. Aside from the mega-deal for Seinfeld, Netflix is slowly moving away from content produced by other studios. With Disney, WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal, and other companies forming their own services, the lineup on Netflix is going to keep getting thinner.
That is made even more evident by the list of titles leaving Netflix next month. All of the BBC nature documentaries are on the way out in just a few weeks, along with Disney staples like Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the entirety of Frasier. The tide is changing at Netflix, so you might want to stream some of your favorite movies and shows while you still can.
Here’s the complete list of movies and shows leaving Netflix in December:
Leaving 12/1/19
Yoga Hosers
Leaving 12/2/19
Africa: Season 1
Blue Planet II: Season 1
Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice
Frozen Planet: Season 1
Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey
Life
Life On Location
Life Story
Nature’s Great Events : Series 1
Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1
Planet Earth II
Planet Earth: Season 1
The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1
The Hunt: Season 1
The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1
Leaving 12/4/19
Thor: Ragnarok
Leaving 12/11/19
Get Santa
Leaving 12/14/19
Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1
Merlin: Season 1-5
Leaving 12/15/19
Helix: Season 2
Leaving 12/18/19
Miss Me This Christmas
You Can’t Fight Christmas
Leaving 12/19/19
George of the Jungle 2
Leaving 12/25/19
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11
Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1
Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
Leaving 12/31/19
About a Boy
Billy Elliot
Black Hawk Down
Christmas with the Kranks
Daddy Day Care
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Frasier: Season 1-10
Frasier: The Final Season
Jackie Brown
Leap Year
Mona Lisa Smile
Pulp Fiction
Rain Man
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Schindler’s List
Tears of the Sun
The Crow
The Dark Crystal
The Pink Panther
Wet Hot American Summer
White Christmas
Winter’s Bone
XXX: State of the Union
Which title are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!