Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2019

Netflix has made it clear over the last few years that its end goal is to include mostly its own original content, with few outside films or TV shows anchoring its streaming roster. As you’ve probably been able to tell, Netflix has consistently flooded its lineup with originals month in and month out, while just rotating out select movies or shows. Aside from the mega-deal for Seinfeld, Netflix is slowly moving away from content produced by other studios. With Disney, WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal, and other companies forming their own services, the lineup on Netflix is going to keep getting thinner.

That is made even more evident by the list of titles leaving Netflix next month. All of the BBC nature documentaries are on the way out in just a few weeks, along with Disney staples like Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the entirety of Frasier. The tide is changing at Netflix, so you might want to stream some of your favorite movies and shows while you still can.

Here’s the complete list of movies and shows leaving Netflix in December:

Leaving 12/1/19

Yoga Hosers

Leaving 12/2/19

Africa: Season 1

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice

Frozen Planet: Season 1

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey

Life

Life On Location

Life Story

Nature’s Great Events : Series 1

Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1

Leaving 12/4/19

Thor: Ragnarok

Leaving 12/11/19

Get Santa

Leaving 12/14/19

Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1

Merlin: Season 1-5

Leaving 12/15/19

Helix: Season 2

Leaving 12/18/19

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Leaving 12/19/19

George of the Jungle 2

Leaving 12/25/19

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11

Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Leaving 12/31/19

About a Boy

Billy Elliot

Black Hawk Down

Christmas with the Kranks

Daddy Day Care

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Frasier: Season 1-10

Frasier: The Final Season

Jackie Brown

Leap Year

Mona Lisa Smile

Pulp Fiction

Rain Man

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Schindler’s List

Tears of the Sun

The Crow

The Dark Crystal

The Pink Panther

Wet Hot American Summer

White Christmas

Winter’s Bone

XXX: State of the Union

Which title are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!