Survey Says Netflix Is the Most Popular Streaming Service Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns

People around the country are staying home and distancing themselves from others in an effort to help flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which means that there is now a ton of time to stream TV and movies online. With movie theaters closed and a lot of network TV productions on hold, streaming is about the only avenue of entertainment still thriving, and folks are taking full advantage of that. The likes of Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, and others have seen a significant boost in traffic since the quarantines began. However, according to a new survey, Netflix is the most popular streaming choice for everyone stuck at home.

This month, HighSpeedInternet.com surveyed 500 people about their streaming habits, and discovered that Netflix remains the favorite service amongst users. The first question on the survey asked participants to choose which streaming service they would subscribe to if they were only allowed to have one. 47% of those surveyed, nearly half of all participants, said that Netflix would be their choice. 14% said Amazon Prime Video while 13.6% said Hulu and 13% said Disney+.

The really interesting result of this survey shows why people chose Netflix over other options. When asked why they picked their service of choice, 75% of participants said that content was the top reason behind their decision. Netflix has one of the biggest content libraries around, and certainly has the largest roster of original programs, so it makes sense to see that people who prefer to choose based on content went with Netflix.

There are a lot of streaming options out there, so many that people are getting overwhelmed by the massive amount of choices. 49% of those surveyed said that they feel overwhelmed when thinking about the number of different services available. That said, 57% of people said that they pay for at least two different streaming services, while 10% revealed that they pay for at least three. 43% of respondents say that they use someone else’s login for at least one service that they use.

How many services are you subscribed to? Is Netflix your favorite? Let us know in the comments!