Inception, Mad Max & More Great Movies Leaving Netflix in March

March is going to bring some big changes to Netflix’s streaming lineup here in the U.S. On Wednesday, Netflix sent out its newsletter that revealed all of the movies and TV shows making their way to the service next month. Unfortunately, those monthly newsletters also come with a hefty list of all the titles set to leave Netflix that same month and March is no exception.

Netflix is going to be losing some massive titles over the next few weeks, including some of the most acclaimed blockbusters currently on its roster. Christopher Nolan’s Inception is one of the movies exiting at the start of March, along with Mad Max: Fury Road.

What makes March a unique situation is that most of the big exits are taking place at the start of the month, rather than at the end. Take a look below at all of the titles leaving Netflix in March.

March 1st

21 Bridges

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

Aloha

Blended

Cinderella Man

Due Date

Free State of Jones

Green Lantern

In the Heart of the Sea

Inception

Legends of the Fall

Little

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Oblivion

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Seven Years in Tibet

Sixteen Candles

Stand by Me

Still Alice

The Angry Birds Movie

The Other Guys

March 2nd

Ravenous

March 15th

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

March 16th

A Walk Among the Tombstones

March 23rd

The Machine

March 24th

Oldboy

March 25th

No Escape

March 27th

Happy!: Seasons 1-2

March 30th

Godzilla vs. Kong

Mad Max: Fury Road

March 31st

The Windsors: Seasons 1-3

Coming Soon to Netflix

While there are a lot of big movies and shows set to exit Netflix in March, the service also has a lot of great titles on their way to the lineup. As is usually the case, the first day of the month is going to be the far and away the biggest day of new additions in March.

You can check out the all of Netflix’s March 1st additions below.

50 First Dates

Annie (2014)

Beginners

Black Hawk Down

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blood and Bone

Cell 211

Do the Right Thing

Friday

High-Rise

The Holiday

Ma

National Security

Next Friday

Pride & Prejudice

Runaway Jury

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Sicario

Ted

Vampires

Wedding Crashers

The Potato Lab (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

A passionate researcher’s life takes a turn when a strict director arrives at her potato lab — proving that love can sprout in the most unlikely places.

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.