Inception, Mad Max & More Great Movies Leaving Netflix in March

March is going to bring some big changes to Netflix’s streaming lineup here in the U.S. On Wednesday, Netflix sent out its newsletter that revealed all of the movies and TV shows making their way to the service next month. Unfortunately, those monthly newsletters also come with a hefty list of all the titles set to leave Netflix that same month and March is no exception.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Netflix is going to be losing some massive titles over the next few weeks, including some of the most acclaimed blockbusters currently on its roster. Christopher Nolan’s Inception is one of the movies exiting at the start of March, along with Mad Max: Fury Road.
What makes March a unique situation is that most of the big exits are taking place at the start of the month, rather than at the end. Take a look below at all of the titles leaving Netflix in March.
March 1st
21 Bridges
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
Aloha
Blended
Cinderella Man
Due Date
Free State of Jones
Green Lantern
In the Heart of the Sea
Inception
Legends of the Fall
Little
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Oblivion
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Seven Years in Tibet
Sixteen Candles
Stand by Me
Still Alice
The Angry Birds Movie
The Other Guys
March 2nd
Ravenous
March 15th
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
March 16th
A Walk Among the Tombstones
March 23rd
The Machine
March 24th
Oldboy
March 25th
No Escape
March 27th
Happy!: Seasons 1-2
March 30th
Godzilla vs. Kong
Mad Max: Fury Road
March 31st
The Windsors: Seasons 1-3
[RELATED: Everything Coming to Paramount+ in March]
Coming Soon to Netflix
While there are a lot of big movies and shows set to exit Netflix in March, the service also has a lot of great titles on their way to the lineup. As is usually the case, the first day of the month is going to be the far and away the biggest day of new additions in March.
You can check out the all of Netflix’s March 1st additions below.
50 First Dates
Annie (2014)
Beginners
Black Hawk Down
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blood and Bone
Cell 211
Do the Right Thing
Friday
High-Rise
The Holiday
Ma
National Security
Next Friday
Pride & Prejudice
Runaway Jury
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Sicario
Ted
Vampires
Wedding Crashers
The Potato Lab (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
A passionate researcher’s life takes a turn when a strict director arrives at her potato lab — proving that love can sprout in the most unlikely places.
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.