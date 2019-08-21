Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in September 2019

If you’re a frequent Netflix user, always on the lookout for what shows and movies will be available to stream next, you’ve probably gotten used to the system by now. At around this time every month, the streaming giant publishes a list of every title arriving on the service in the coming days. On Wednesday morning, Netflix kept the habit alive by unveiling the complete list of movies and shows arriving in September.

It looks like this will be a big month for the service. It’s certainly packed with big originals, like The Politician and The Ranch, but there are also a few popular shows that have new seasons on the way.

On September 1st, the latest installments of Agents of SHIELD and The Walking Dead will be added to Netflix for fans to binge. On September 30th, Gotham‘s final season will be added to the roster.

You can take a look at all of the titles coming to Netflix in September below!

9/1

300

68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante’s Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister’s Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

9/4

The World We Make

9/6

Archibald’s Next Big Thing — NETFLIX FAMILY

Archibald is an extraordinary young chicken who lives in the moment and “yes-ands” his way through life. Inspired by the acclaimed children’s book.

Article 15

Elite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the wake of a classmate’s death, a student vanishes, allegiances shift, new friends join the drama, and dark secrets become too difficult to contain.

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tupac, Biggie, Lil’ Kim and Jay-Z blaze a trail into the ’90s as insiders sling the straight-up truth on the culture’s most iconic rappers and rhymes.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Now living and working in LA, Jack hopes to convince a reluctant Michael to move to the U.S. by showing him what the American West has to offer.

The Spy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the 1960s, Israeli clerk-turned-secret agent Eli Cohen goes deep undercover inside Syria on a perilous, years-long mission to spy for Mossad.

9/9

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

9/10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster, Bill Burr, delivers a scathing review on the state of the world in his new Netflix stand-up comedy special, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger. Filmed in front of a packed house at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, Burr dives into Michelle Obama’s book tour, the problem with male feminists, his hang-ups on taking a bath, and why his personality is affecting his marriage.

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A man and his two siblings take an epic walk from Scotland to London to find peace and acceptance 12 years after their brother’s death by suicide.

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 9

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Six strangers share a fabulous house in Tokyo, looking for love while living under the same roof. With no script, what happens next is all up to them.

9/12

The I-Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wiped clean of memories and thrown together, a group of strangers fight to survive harsh realities — and the island that traps them.

The Mind, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From dreaming to anxiety disorders, discover what’s happening inside your brain with this illuminating documentary series.

Turbo

9/13

The Chef Show: Volume 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cooking is a journey. And making a meal is about more than just food. It’s about appreciating friends, family and tradition. An opportunity to come together. To learn, to share and to celebrate different flavors, cultures and people. In The Chef Show actor/director Jon Favreau and award-winning Chef Roy Choi reunite after their critically acclaimed film Chef to embark on a new adventure. The two friends experiment with their favorite recipes and techniques, baking, cooking, exploring and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary world.

Head Count

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this documentary, Chelsea Handler explores how white privilege impacts American culture — and the ways it’s benefited her own life and career.

I’m Sorry: Season 2

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ikoma and the Iron Fortress take their fight to the battlegrounds of Unato, joining the alliance to reclaim the region from the kabane horde.

The Ranch: Part 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While Colt tries to reconcile with Abby, Beau navigates the challenges of aging and Luke seeks his family’s forgiveness.

Tall Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Jodi (Ava Michelle) has always been the tallest girl in school — and she’s always been uncomfortable with it. After slouching her way through life for 16 years and being made fun of by classmates, Jodi meets Stig (Luke Eisner), a seemingly perfect Swedish foreign exchange student who’s even taller than she is. Jodi’s new crush turns her world upside down and throws her into a surprising love triangle, but with the help of her two best friends (Griffin Gluck, Anjelika Washington) as well as her beauty queen sister Harper (Sabrina Carpenter), Jodi comes to realize that she’s far more than her insecurities about her appearance have led her to believe. TALL GIRL, director Nzingha Stewart’s first feature film, is a heartfelt and hilarious coming-of-age story about finding the confidence to stop slouching and stand tall.

Unbelievable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Based on real events, a teen reports and eventually recants her reported rape, while two female detectives, states away, investigate evidence that could reveal the truth.

9/14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

9/15

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On the 50th Anniversary of Johnny Cash’s famous prison concert, Los Tigres del Norte return to Folsom prison to tell stories through music.

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

9/17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX FAMILY

When zombies and monsters invade his hometown, a scrappy boy teams up with his friends to survive the apocalypse. Based on the popular book series.

9/18

Come and Find Me

9/19

Océans

9/20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM

Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show “Between Two Ferns” and uploaded it to Funny or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. Directed by Scott Aukerman, BETWEEN TWO FERNS: THE MOVIE is a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years.

Criminal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This revolutionary procedural comprises 12 unique stories set in 4 different countries: France, Spain, Germany and the UK. It takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. This stripped down, cat-and-mouse drama focuses on the intense mental conflict between detectives and suspects.

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

High-spirited Princess Bean walks through hell to save a friend, learns about a mystical destiny set for her, and helps restore her father’s kingdom.

Fastest Car: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extremely expensive supercars take on massively modified undercover speed demons, including Hondas, Fords, Oldsmobiles and even a Mini Cooper.

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, He Named Me Malala) comes Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, a new three-part documentary that explores the mind and motivations of celebrated tech visionary, business leader, and philanthropist Bill Gates. After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft, Gates began what is undeniably one of the greatest professional second acts in modern history when he shifted his time and considerable intellect toward solving some of the world’s most persistent problems. The series, in-depth and unfiltered in its depiction of a man’s life journey, both his triumphs and setbacks, offers unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems with the same level of optimism, curiosity, and fervor that inspired his original vision for Microsoft. Interweaving these endeavors with personal moments, Inside Bill’s Brain draws on interviews with Bill and Melinda Gates in addition to their friends, family, and partners in philanthropy and business, creating an innovative and revealing portrait of a man who, after changing the world, might just change the way others see it.

Las del hockey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The passionate members of a women’s roller-hockey team strive to keep their team afloat.

9/21

Sarah’s Key

9/23

Team Kaylie — NETFLIX FAMILY

After a brush with the law, teenage celebrity billionaire Kaylie Konrad is court-ordered to lead an inner-city wilderness club.

9/24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ventriloquist and renowned comedy star Jeff Dunham talks parenting and pink eye, all the while skewering political correctness as only he can, in his second Netflix Original stand-up comedy special, Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself. Filmed at the American Airlines Center in his hometown, Dallas, Texas, Dunham is literally beside himself with his posse of unusual suspects: Walter, Bubba J, Peanut, José Jalapeño on a Stick, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, and newest addition Larry – the high strung, chain-smoking, on-again, off-again personal advisor to the President.

9/25

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Abstract: The Art of Design returns to take you beyond blueprints into the art, science, and philosophy of design. The series goes inside the minds of the world’s greatest designers, showcasing the most inspiring visionaries from a variety of disciplines whose work shapes our culture and future.

Birders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Border walls are no barriers to birds — or the people on both sides fighting to protect them.

El recluso — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

An ex-Marine poses as an inmate inside a Mexican prison in order to infiltrate a gang suspected of kidnapping a U.S. judge’s teen daughter.

Furie

Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

More people rise from the grave and old friends become new threats as the mystery — and danger — intensifies in Yoorana.

9/26

Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The billionaire boom. Athleisure wear. The lure of cults. Explore current events and social trends with this compelling, celebrity-narrated series.

The Grandmaster

9/27

Bard of Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kabir Anand is settling into his new life as a Shakespeare professor in the remote mountains of Panchgani when a call from the PMO thrusts him back into the world he is trying to forget. A brilliant agent who served under the recently murdered Sadiq Sheikh, Kabir was expelled from RAW because of a disastrous mission in Balochistan ten years prior. Kabir must now revisit those ghosts, avenge his mentor and face his deadliest enemies back in Balochistan while racing against time to save both his country and his long lost love. Based on the book by Bilal Siddiqui, the series is scheduled to launch in 2019 on Netflix.

Dragons: Rescue Riders — NETFLIX FAMILY

In the new Netflix original series, Hiccup and Toothless lead the Dragon Riders as they soar beyond the borders of Berk and discover the mysterious Dragon eye — an ancient artifact filled with secrets that will lead them to new lands filled with undiscovered dragons. But the heroes find themselves pursued by marauding dragonhunters, who will stop at nothing to seize the power of the Dragon Eye.

El marginal: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A cop goes undercover in a tough prison while looking for the daughter of a powerful judge who’s been kidnapped by a gang.

In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX FILM

In 1988, Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), hungry to become a detective, begins tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years. But when the killer’s crimes begin to defy all scientific explanation, Locke’s obsession with finding the truth threatens to destroy his career, his family, and possibly his sanity. Directed by Jim Mickle and also starring Michael C. Hall and Cleopatra Coleman, IN THE SHADOW OF THE MOON is a genre-blending psychological thriller that examines the power of time, and how its passing can either bring us together or tear us apart.

Locked Up: Season 4

The Politician — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, has known since age seven that he’s going to be President of the United States. But first he’ll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image. Full of comedy and sly satire, Ryan Murphy’s The Politician offers a rare glimpse into just what it takes to make a politician.

Skylines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In Frankfurt, a young and gifted hip-hop producer gets the chance of a lifetime when he signs with Skyline Records. But the worlds of music, organized crime and high finance collide when the label owner’s gangster brother returns from exile to claim his share.

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury — NETFLIX ANIME

In a desolate post-apocalyptic wasteland, a noble few wage war against their oppressors. The odds are stacked. But hope for a brighter future means that all is not yet lost.

Vis a vis: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A new director and a jailer-turned-inmate arrive at Cruz del Norte. Zulema is reunited with a long-lost relative, while Sole gets life-changing news.

9/30

Gotham: Season 5

Mo Gilligan: Momentum — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedian Mo Gilligan blends smooth moves and sharp humor as he riffs on humble beginnings, family dynamics and the complex art of dancing in the club.