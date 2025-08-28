One of the Best Comedy Trilogies of All Time Is Finally Streaming Again

The comedy genre has seen some standout films over the past several decades. Movies like Airplane!, Dumb and Dumber, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Mean Girls marked hilarious installments into the genre and remain beloved to this day. Thanks to streaming, comedy lovers looking for a laugh can kick back and relax with some of the best comedy movies right from their own home, and now one of the best comedy trilogies ever has returned to streaming.

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker’s beloved buddy cop Rush Hour trilogy started streaming on Netflix on August 1, 2025. This marks the first time the full trilogy – Rush Hour (1998), Rush Hour 2 (2001), and Rush Hour 3 (2007) –has streamed on a single platform since the movies departed Netflix earlier this year. The Brett Ratner-directed movies center around Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) Chief Inspector Lee (Chan) and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Detective James Carter (Tucker) and their misadventures after they are forced to work together on a case. Over the course of the three films, they tackle corrupt crime figures in Hong Kong and Los Angeles. Tom Wilkinson, Chris Penn, Elizabeth Peña, Zhang Ziyi, Roselyn Sánchez, Tzi Ma, and Philip Baker Hall also appear in the films.

Why You Should Watch The Rush Hour Trilogy

Released from 1998 to 2007, the Rush Hour films significantly helped revitalize the buddy cop genre with a fresh and hilarious new take. Chan and Tucker’s respective talents, including Chan’s signature style of martial arts for action choreography and Tucker’s rapid-fire comedic delivery, are showcased throughout the movies, and their hilarious pairing as mismatched partners and strong on-screen chemistry make Rush Hour irresistibly hilarious. Many buddy cop movies have followed in the years since the last Rush Hour movie released, but the three films remain quintessential of the subgenre and some of the best comedy movies of all time.

All three movies are rated fresh by the audience on Rotten Tomatoes, and the franchise as a whole has been a box office success, pulling in a collective $850 million global haul. All three films are now streaming on Netflix amid ongoing chatter about Rush Hour 4, making this the perfect time to binge them. A fourth franchise installment has reportedly been in the works since 2007, though no concrete confirmation of a fourth movie has been announced. Back in May 2025, Chan expressed his desire to reunite with Tucker for another film, saying, “I want to do a Rush Hour 4.”

Other Comedy Movies Now On Netflix

August is filled with plenty of laughter at Netflix. The streamer has spent the past several weeks adding dozens of new TV shows and movies to its streaming library. In addition to the three Rush Hour films, several other comedy movies are now also now available to stream on Netflix, and fans of the genre will want to watch them before they’re gone. See all of the comedy movies that joined Netflix in August 2025 below.

