Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (January 13th)

A brand new week is upon us, and it is set to be another week filled with exciting new additions on Netflix. Six of the next seven days will see the streaming giant add titles to its ever-growing lineup in the United States, including the first season of a hit zombie series and the official comeback of one of Hollywood’s most popular stars.

Things will kick off on Monday, January 13th when Netflix continues its partnership with AMC. The streamer will be adding the entire first season of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on that day. The Ones Who Live is a spinoff/sequel series that follows the story of Rick and Michonne after the conclusion of The Walking Dead.

On Friday, Netflix will be premiering the original film Back in Action, which stars Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx. This will be the first on-screen role for Diaz since she and Foxx starred in the Annie remake back in 2014.

You can check out the full rundown of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Monday, January 13th

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season 1

Tuesday, January 14th

Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Single’s Inferno: Season 4 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

A new batch of singles enter Inferno for a chance at love. With romance, competition and heartbreak on the line, who will succeed in finding the one?

Wednesday, January 15th

Hereditary

Krapopolis: Season 1

Public Disorder (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

An incident sparks internal conflict as members of a riot squad juggle personal worries with the daily tension of police work on the streets.

Thursday, January 16th

XO, Kitty: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Kitty Song Covey is back in Seoul for a new semester at KISS, where she will learn that life, family and love are more complicated than she ever imagined.

Friday, January 17th

Back in Action — NETFLIX FILM

Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

The experiment comes to Germany as local singles seek true love and a commitment that lasts a lifetime, all before meeting each other face-to-face.

Young, Famous & African: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Africa’s elite are back to the glitz, gossip, and cutting shade of their opulent inner circle, where luxury meets legacy — and drama rules the day.

Saturday, January 18th

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episodes)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.