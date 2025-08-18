Netflix Surprise Adds One of the Best Horror Movies of All Time (And on the Perfect Day)

While Netflix typically reveals all of its incoming movie and TV additions each month, the streaming service has also been known to deliver a big surprise now and again. This happens most often with new releases that arrive on the service without their streaming debuts getting much publicity. Sometimes, however, major titles from the past get added to Netflix’s lineup with little to no fanfare. That’s what happened on Monday, when an iconic horror entry hit the streamer’s lineup.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Monday morning saw Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre hit Netflix’s roster. The disturbing slasher flipped the genre upside-down upon its release nearly 50 years ago, terrifying audiences and turning Leatherface into one of the biggest names in horror history.
Not only did Netflix subscribers get a chilling horror treat with the addition of Hooper’s beloved film, but the arrival of Texas Chain Saw couldn’t have come on a better day. Fans of the movie recognize August 18th as Texas Chain Saw Day, signifying the day when the events of the film take place. There are all sorts of celebrations for Texas Chain Saw on August 18th, especially in the movie’s home state, in addition to big screen showings in theaters across the country.
While the Texas Chainsaw franchise has spanned nine feature films over the last five decades, only two of them are available on Netflix. The only installment currently joining the original on the streamer’s lineup is 2022’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which was released exclusively on Netflix.
What’s New on Netflix
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre might have been a big surprise for Netflix users, but the film is just one of many popular titles to hit the streamer’s lineup in August. Another movie about Texas teenagers just trying to enjoy life in the summertime, Dazed and Confused, was one of dozens of titles added Netflix at the start of the month.
Below, you can check out the full list of movies and shows added to Netflix’s lineup on August 1st.
American Pie
American Pie 2
Anaconda
Clueless
Dazed and Confused
The Departed
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fire Country: Season 2
Groundhog Day
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Megamind
Minions
Pawn Stars: Season 16
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Thirteen
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
Wyatt Earp
My Oxford Year — NETFLIX FILM
Perfect Match: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES