Netflix Releases Statement on Facebook Data Breach

Earlier this week, a New York Times investigation into a Facebook data breach revealed that the social media company had given companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Netflix access to the personal data of its users.

As you can imagine, this has caused quite a stir on social media, with people around the world asking what sites let Netflix could be doing with their personal information and data. In the midst of the outcries, a spokesperson for Netflix has released a statement, saying that the data was used more than three years ago as part of a program that is no longer in effect, and that the information was never shared with anyone.

“Over the years we have tried various ways to make Netflix more social. One example of this was a feature we launched in 2014 that enabled members to recommend TV shows and movies to their Facebook friends via Messenger or Netflix. It was never that popular so we shut the feature down in 2015. At no time did we access people’s private messages on Facebook, or ask for the ability to do so.”

According to the statement, Netflix used the data from Facebook to help integrate the streaming service into its own messaging system. Since that idea never exactly took off, Netflix stopped the feature altogether and remains adamant that the company never used anyone’s personal data in another capacity.

Unfortunately, this statement wasn’t the first response from Netflix to be seen online. The official Netflix Twitter account made light of the situation late Tuesday night by replying to the New York Times investigation with a joke.

Netflix never asked for, or accessed, anyone’s private messages. We’re not the type to slide into your DMs. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 19, 2018

