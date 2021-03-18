Netflix Acquires Gender-Swapped Remake of She's All That

✖

Reports had previously popped up last year when production began on He's All That, a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 film She's All That, and now we've learned that the film is jumping ship from Miramax to Netflix. The streamer debuted a press release this afternoon confirming they had acquired the worldwide rights to new film which stars Tiktok sensation Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan, the official description for the movie (technically a sequel) reads: "The contemporary story will follow an influencer (Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school's biggest loser (Buchanan) into prom king." Netflix will release the film globally later this year.

Joining Rae and Buchanan in the film's cast are Madison Pettis (Disney's Lab Rats), Peyton Meyer (Girl Meets World), Isabella Crovetti (The Neighbors), Annie Jacob (Motherland: Fort Salem), and Myra Molloy (The Bold Type). Both Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard will reprise their roles from the 1999 movie, with the former starring as the mother of Addison Rae's character. Freddie Prinze Jr.'s name is absent from the official cast list, though a mention of his character, Zack Siler, seems all but a given at some point in the feature.

“I’m thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces! This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy,” Cook previously said in a statement.

Behind the camera will be screenwriter R. Lee Fleming Jr. who returned to pen the script with original producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay also returning. Director Mark Waters, best known for helming Lindsay Lohan vehicles Freaky Friday and Mean Girls, directed the film.

She's All That was released in 1999 and was a modern-day version of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion and the 1964 film My Fair Lady. The movie became a beloved teen comedy classic and was the inspiration of the central plot in Not Another Teen Movie, which made fun of the fact that all it took to make Cook attractive was to remove her glasses and ponytail.

According to Netflix's press release on the acquisition, He's All That joins a "growing slate of live action family films featuring kids and teens, which includes the upcoming film A Week Away, directed by Roman White (Summer Forever). Recent releases include Finding 'Ohana, directed by Jude Weng (Fresh Off the Boat) and starring Kea Peahu and Alex Aiono; Feel the Beat, directed by Elissa Down (The Honor List) and starring Sofia Carson; WWE's The Main Event, directed by Jay Karas (Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife) and starring Seth Carr; and 2019 comedy Tall Girl, directed by Nzingha Stewart (Little Fires Everywhere) and starring Ava Michelle."