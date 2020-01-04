Netflix Reveals How to Get Free Service

It’s human nature to try and get something for nothing — there are few things more satisfying than the allure of free stuff. So when someone comes along with an offer for free Netflix subscriptions, the prospect almost sounds too good to be true. That’s because it is, and the streaming service had to point out this egregious deception on social media. Normally this wouldn’t be worth calling home about, except that Netflix also acknowledged the issues that plagues their subscription nervous and is also the easiest way to get free Netflix. Well, “free” in a sense that you aren’t paying for it.

In a post that hit way too close to home, Netflix India’s account chastised this blatant grift and told people to share an account just like everyone else.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else’s account like the rest of us. https://t.co/PHhwdA3sEI — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2020

It’s hilarious that the Netflix account is pointing out the very tactic that so many people use, a tactic that keeps their revenues down. So while the company’s investors might not be happy with this statement, it’s getting a lot of fans excited.

Unfortunately, until the technology advances to the point where these streaming companies can stop people from sharing passwords, it looks like they’ll just have to recognize that there’s a way for their user base to take advantage.

Netflix has recently released a few fan-favorite series that are earning a ton of buzz from users, including shows like You and The Witcher. And recently they revealed a ton of new movies coming in 2020 that is sure to drive interest. Movies like The Old Guard with Charlize Theron, Da 5 Bloods with Chadwick Boseman, and Out of the Fire with Chris Hemsworth are set to premiere this year.

All in all, 2020 is looking like a decent time to sign up for a streaming subscription — or at the least, convince a friend to share their Netflix login information.