Netflix Subscribers Have Just Days Left Before the Streamer Loses One of Its Best Sci-Fi Movies

The Netflix lineup is going to be taking a hit this weekend, as it loses a bunch of movies on Halloween while making way for dozens of November 1st additions. Of course there are a bunch of good streaming options arriving on Saturday, but that doesn’t totally make up for the loss of all the titles leaving. One such loss will be especially tough, as Netflix is losing one of the best and most popular sci-fi films on its entire streaming lineup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to movies like The Fast and the Furious and Jurassic Park, Netflix is also losing cult classic sci-fi movie Starship Troopers. The 1997 film from Paul Verhoeven has become a wildly beloved sci-fi staple over the last three decades and fans will surely be disappointed to see it leaving Netflix (where it has been available for some time).

Play video

Starship Troopers, for those who aren’t familiar, wasn’t a big box office success upon its release, and received less-than-stellar reviews at the time. But in the years since, there has been a major shift in the attitude towards the film, as its satirical messaging and sci-fi presentation have made it feel years ahead of its time.

The franchise-starter is set in the 23rd century and follows a group of young soldiers who are sent in to wage war against an alien enemy. Back in the ’90s, Starship Troopers was widely criticized for its perceived depiction of the abuse of government and military power, but the conversation has changed in recent years to embrace and understand the film’s satirical tone.

While Starship Troopers is leaving Netflix at the end of the week, fans who don’t own their own copy of the movie will be excited to know that it will still be widely available on a major streaming service. Immediately after exiting Netflix, Starship Troopers will be added to the Paramount+ streaming lineup.

What Else Is Leaving Netflix?

Starship Troopers is far from the only title leaving Netflix in November, and it certainly isn’t the most popular movie of the bunch. Some major films are exiting Netflix’s lineup next month, including Jurassic Park, Shrek, The Fast and the Furious, Despicable Me, Happy Gilmore, and Sherlock Holmes.

Below, you can check out the full list of every movie and TV show leaving Netflix’s lineup over the course of November.

Leaving 11/1/25

47 Meters Down

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Blow

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Minions

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

She’s All That

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Starship Troopers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Thirteen

Total Recall

Varsity Blues

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Leaving 11/6/25

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Reba: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 11/8/25

A Star Is Born

Leaving 11/13/25

Archer: Seasons 1-13

Leaving 11/14/25

Madame Web

Smile

Leaving 11/15/25

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Leaving 11/16/25

Mamma Mia!

Leaving 11/17/25

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 11/20/25

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4

Leaving 11/22/25

San Andreas