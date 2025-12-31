Netflix Subscribers Have Just Hours Left To Stream an MCU Star’s Divisive Thriller

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is one of the biggest cinematic phenomena, rising to become the highest-grossing film franchise in history since its launch in 2008 and making household names out of many of its stars. When they’re not donning their iconic superhero costumes and saving the world, Marvel stars are busy with other projects. But fans looking to explore Marvel stars’ non-MCU projects only have hours left to watch an MCU star’s psychological thriller that divided critics and audiences before it leaves Netflix.

Florence Pugh is best known for her MCU role as Yelena Belova, but just a year after debuting in the role in 2021’s Black Widow, the actress traded in her all-black jumpsuit and green utility vest for quintessential ‘50s fashion for Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. The movie, starring Pugh as a housewife who begins to suspect the picture-perfect experimental community she’s living in holds a sinister secret, is scheduled to stop streaming on Netflix on January 1st. Wilde, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine also star in the film, which grossed $87 million worldwide.

Don’t Worry Darling Holds an Unfortunate Record for Florence Pugh

With a star-studded cast, a critically proven director, and an overall interesting premise, Don’t Worry Darling generated plenty of hype leading into its premiere, but the movie fizzled out as soon as it hit theaters. The film was met with overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics and holds the record as Pugh’s lowest-rated movie with a 38% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

HuffPost’s Candice Frederick called the movie “hollow and disappointing,” and Rough Draft Atlanta’s Sammie Purcell described the movie as “a slew of half-baked, muddled ideas about womanhood, relationships, and toxic masculinity.” Although Pugh’s performance was seen as a highlight for the film, Don’t Worry Darling proved to be a movie that prioritized style over substance and ultimately failed to deliver on its intriguing premise. Many critics said the movie felt empty and without any real depth or a coherent message, and there was no real payoff in the end.

The audience consensus was much better. Although the film’s 74% audience rating wasn’t enough for Don’t Worry Darling to break into Pugh’s 10 highest-rated films in terms of audience consensus, the movie still earned Pugh her 12th highest audience score and received praise for its captivating visuals, Pugh’s compelling lead performance, and an intriguing core mystery.

Where to Stream Don’t Worry Darling After It Leaves Netflix?

The shifting landscape of the streaming era means that some titles disappear from streaming for periods altogether, and that seems to be the case for Don’t Worry Darling. The movie only streams on Netflix, and while the film is scheduled to leave the platform in just a matter of hours, it isn’t scheduled to join a rival service in January 2026. It’s possible that Don’t Worry Darling will eventually reappear on streaming, but following its January 1st Netflix exit, the only way to watch the movie will either be physical copies or renting or purchasing it online.

