5 Horror Movie Franchises to Binge After Final Destination

The Final Destination series consistently delivers a unique brand of cinematic horror with memorable death sequences that subvert audiences’ expectations. For over two decades, Death itself has served as the ultimate puppet master, twisting everyday situations into fatal outcomes. That bloodshed tradition continues with Final Destination Bloodlines, which landed in theaters after a decade-long franchise hiatus. This sixth entry, guided by directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, earned a massive $102 million worldwide in its opening weekend, a new record for the series. In addition, critics are even offering their almost unanimous praise, as Bloodlines garnered the best reviews of the franchise for its wildly inventive kills, a surprising emotional core centered on its family story, and smart expansions to the series mythology, including another welcome appearance from the late Tony Todd.

If Final Destination Bloodlines has you eager for more creative deaths, desperate tales of survival, and a body count that relentlessly climbs, then you have come to the right place. The horror genre offers many franchises ready to deliver that exact kind of potent thrill. We have explored film history to identify series that truly stand out when pitting groups of characters against dire threats, often from unstoppable foes, where the sheer ingenuity of the kills is a central part of the grim fun. Here’s our pick for the five best movie franchises you should binge after Final Destination Bloodlines.

1) Saw

Image courtesy of Lionsgate

Number of Films: 10 (this includes Spiral: From the Book of Saw and the prequel Saw X)

The Saw franchise plunges audiences into the twisted world of John Kramer (Tobin Bell), a terminally ill serial killer who, as the infamous Jigsaw, subjects individuals to horrifying “games.” These elaborate scenarios are precisely engineered as perverse tests of their will to live, often demanding gruesome sacrifices or the endurance of extreme physical pain as a desperate path to survival. Consequently, the films themselves have become synonymous with intricate mechanical traps, unflinching depictions of violence, and a complex, non-linear narrative that meticulously unspools the tangled connections between Jigsaw’s victims and his own tragic past.

For those who find a grim fascination in the Rube Goldberg-esque death sequences of Final Destination Bloodlines, the mechanical precision of Jigsaw’s fatal puzzles undeniably offers a disturbingly similar brand of entertainment. This approach consistently presents more complex and visceral contraptions that have come to define the franchise’s brutal appeal. Beyond the gore, Saw also relentlessly explores the profound psychological toll on its characters, thereby crafting a bleak atmosphere where true escape is a rarity and almost always comes at a devastating price.

2) Scream

Image courtesy of Dimension FIlms

Number of Films: 6 (with a 7th confirmed to be in development)

Wes Craven’s 1996 film Scream effectively revitalized the slasher genre, injecting it with sharp wit and a groundbreaking self-awareness of horror tropes. The franchise primarily follows Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her circle of friends as they are hunted by a succession of killers adopting the iconic Ghostface mask. Each movie skillfully combines a compelling whodunit with suspenseful stalk-and-slash set pieces, challenging both the characters and the audience to unmask the murderer. Plus, the killers’ motivations often link back to past traumas and a perverse desire for notoriety, all while the protagonists navigate the supposed “rules” of horror movies.

Fans of Final Destination who appreciate a relentless threat and a consistently high body count will find Scream‘s suspenseful cat-and-mouse games highly engaging. The franchise excels at inventive stalk-and-slash sequences and the desperate fight for survival against a killer who always seems one step ahead. Beyond the scares, Scream offers a clever self-aware take on the genre that has influenced countless other horror films.

3) A Nightmare on Elm Street

Image courtesy of New Line Cinema

Number of Films: 9 (counting the 2010 remake and the crossover Freddy vs. Jason)

Freddy Krueger, an icon born from Wes Craven’s 1984 masterpiece A Nightmare on Elm Street, is instantly recognizable by his burnt visage and razor-sharp glove. However, beyond its iconic killer, the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise is equally known for how it transforms sleep, usually a sanctuary, into the ultimate state of vulnerability. The franchise centers on Krueger, a vengeful killer who murders teenagers in their dreams, turning their subconscious fears into surreal and fatal realities. As a result, each film explores the lore of Freddy and the desperate attempts of “Elm Street children” to stay awake and fight a foe who operates beyond the physical world.

The elaborate and often bizarre dream sequences orchestrated by Freddy Krueger offer a similar thrill to Final Destination in their imaginative twists. Just as Death manipulates surroundings, Freddy warps the dreamscape, leading to unforgettable kills that prey on individual phobias and insecurities. Finally, the sheer creativity in Freddy’s methods, coupled with the constant dread of falling asleep, provides a unique brand of terror as characters try to outwit an unstoppable force within their own will.

4) Wrong Turn

Image courtesy of 20Th Century Studios

Number of Films: 7 (including the 2021 reboot, which offers a different take on the concept)

The Wrong Turn franchise carves a bloody path through the backcountry, typically following groups of unsuspecting travelers who, due to a “wrong turn,” find themselves stranded in remote wilderness areas. These unfortunate souls soon discover they are not alone, becoming the prey for families of cannibalistic, inbred mountain dwellers possessing brutal strength and cunning knowledge of their terrain. Each installment escalates the gore and inventive traps, as the protagonists fight for survival against relentless, savage antagonists in a desperate bid to escape the hostile woods.

The inventive, often nature-based, setups deployed by the cannibals in the Wrong Turn series will undoubtedly strike a chord with viewers who appreciate how Final Destination makes everyday surroundings profoundly dangerous. Plus, beyond that initial hook of deadly creativity, this franchise consistently delivers visceral ends, often achieved through cleverly laid snares and truly brutal confrontations. This powerful emphasis on a raw fight for survival in hostile territory, coupled with an ever-escalating body count as characters are relentlessly picked off, makes Wrong Turn a solid and satisfying choice for anyone craving more unrelenting horror.

5) Urban Legend

Image courtesy of TriStar Pictures

Number of Films: 3

The Urban Legend franchise, kicking off with the 1998 film, taps into the chilling familiarity of campfire tales and folklore. Each movie centers on a group of college students who find themselves targeted by a killer who models their murders after well-known urban legends. As the body count rises, the protagonists must decipher which legends are being brought to life and identify the killer hiding among them. Furthermore, the series effectively plays on the unsettling idea that these shared stories, whispered in the dark, could have a terrifyingly deadly real-world basis, turning familiar narratives into personalized nightmares.

The creative and often ironic death sequences derived from popular myths in Urban Legend directly echo the way Final Destination transforms mundane situations into elaborate mechanisms of doom. This distinctive method for the kills, combined with the steadily mounting suspense and an unnerving atmosphere of inescapable fate, builds a thoroughly gripping experience that helped cement Urban Legend as a cult classic.

Which horror franchise would you recommend for fans of Final Destination? Let us know in the comments!