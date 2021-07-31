A Heist Thriller Featuring The Good Doctor Star Is Blowing Up on Netflix
A new movie has taken Netflix by storm, but surprisingly, it isn't one of the streamer's original projects. The Vault, a heist thriller from Spain that was released earlier this year, was recently added to Netflix's lineup. On Wednesday, just a few days after its streaming debut, The Vault became the number one movie on the entire service.
The film stars Bates Motel and The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore as the lead character, marking his most recent big screen gig.
Highmore stars in The Vault as a young genius who works with a team of misfits in order to steal a treasure back from the Spanish government, using Spain's 2010 World Cup run as cover. The film also stars Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Sam Riley, Liam Cunningham, Luis Tosar, Axel Stein, Jose Coronado, Famke Janssen, and Emiiio Gutierrez Caba.
While The Vault is the top film on Netflix right now, it's actually the third-most popular title overall. New seasons of Outer Banks and All American have those shows occupying the first two spots on the Netflix Top 10. You can see how the entire Netflix Top 10 shakes out below.
1. Outer Banks
"On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father's disappearance."prevnext
2. All American
"Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he's recruited to the Beverly Hills High School team."prevnext
3. The Vault
"A genius engineer and his crew of amateur thieves plot a scheme to seize a legendary lost treasure hidden in a fortress beneath the Bank of Spain."prevnext
4. The Losers
"After a search-and-destroy mission leads to betrayal, an elite black ops squad seeks revenge. But they must remain deep undercover to even the score."prevnext
5. Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
"Though claims of extraterrestrial encounters have long been dismissed, many believe the existence of UFOs is not just likely, but a certainty.prevnext
6. Cocomelon
"Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds, and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!"prevnext
7. Love Is Blind: After the Altar
"Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person."prevnext
8. Virgin River
"Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote Northern California town and is surprised by what -- and who -- she finds."prevnext
9. Resort to Love
"Reeling from a broken heart and career meltdown, a singer takes a gig at a swanky island resort — where her ex-fiance happens to be getting married."prevnext
10. The Flash
"A forensics expert who wakes from a coma with amazing new powers squares off against forces threatening the city in this live-action superhero romp."prev