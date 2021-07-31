A Heist Thriller Featuring The Good Doctor Star Is Blowing Up on Netflix

A new movie has taken Netflix by storm, but surprisingly, it isn't one of the streamer's original projects. The Vault, a heist thriller from Spain that was released earlier this year, was recently added to Netflix's lineup. On Wednesday, just a few days after its streaming debut, The Vault became the number one movie on the entire service.

The film stars Bates Motel and The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore as the lead character, marking his most recent big screen gig.

Highmore stars in The Vault as a young genius who works with a team of misfits in order to steal a treasure back from the Spanish government, using Spain's 2010 World Cup run as cover. The film also stars Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Sam Riley, Liam Cunningham, Luis Tosar, Axel Stein, Jose Coronado, Famke Janssen, and Emiiio Gutierrez Caba.

While The Vault is the top film on Netflix right now, it's actually the third-most popular title overall. New seasons of Outer Banks and All American have those shows occupying the first two spots on the Netflix Top 10. You can see how the entire Netflix Top 10 shakes out below.