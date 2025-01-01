Netflix Christmas Thriller Continues Dominating Charts After the Holidays

The holidays may be over, but Netflix’s his Christmas thriller hasn’t lost any steam as we kick off a new year. The streamer’s holiday rom-coms and Santa adventures aren’t holding high spots on the daily charts anymore, but the Die Hard-adjacent action movie Carry-On has continued its dominance as the biggest movie on Netflix.

Starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, Carry-On is a thriller set on Christmas Eve, when a TSA agent gets a phone call about a dangerous package onboard an aircraft. Like Die Hard, Carry-On is a movie that may be set at Christmas, but has major appeal well beyond the holidays.

On Wednesday, a week after Christmas, Carry-On remains the biggest movie on Netflix. Even with the recent arrival of huge Warner Bros. films like Dune: Part Two and Furiosa, Carry-On has held steady atop Netflix’s charts.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Carry-On (2024)

Image Courtesy of Netflix

“Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson and Jason Bateman star in this adrenaline-fueled thriller about a TSA agent facing a deadly ultimatum on Christmas Eve.”

2. The Six Triple Eight (2024)

Image Courtesy of Netflix

“During WWII, the only US Women’s Army Corps unit of color stationed overseas takes on an impossible mission in Tyler Perry’s drama based on a true story.”

3. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

“With new Titan threats emerging, Godzilla and Kong must join forces to protect humankind in this ‘monster movie for monster movie fans’ (Observer).”

4. Dune: Part Two (2024)

“Power. Revenge. Destiny. Stranded on an inhospitable desert planet, a young noble finds refuge among the native population and confronts his future.”

5. The Watchers (2024)

Dakota Fanning in The Watchers.

“When Mina’s car breaks down in a bleak forest, three strangers take her to their bunker — where mysterious creatures take note of their every move.”

6. The Forge (2024)

“A young man finds his worldview dramatically changed after he crosses paths with a business owner who offers him mentorship.”

7. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

“This Mad Max prequel follows the origin story of Furiosa, from the grasslands of the Green Place of Many Mothers to the deadly world of the Wasteland.”

8. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

“In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Max helps a rebellious woman and a band of female prisoners flee from tyranny, fend off threats and seek their homeland.”

9. It Ends With Us (2024)

“A florist’s seemingly perfect relationship unravels when an old flame re-enters the picture, forcing her to make a difficult choice about her future.”

10. Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1

“Kevin Costner directs, co-wrote and stars in this ‘gorgeous, sprawling’ epic (Vulture) following the settlers who establish the frontier town of Horizon.”