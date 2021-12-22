Christmas Movies Starting to Take Over Netflix Top 10

The holiday season is officially upon us and Christmas is in just a few short days. With school breaks starting and holiday spirit levels hitting their peak, households around the country have kicked their Christmas movie marathons into high gear. Several TV networks have holiday programs running nonstop this week, and streaming services are seeing their themed offerings spiking in viewership as the season hits its climax. Over on Netflix, Christmas movies are starting to take over the Top 10.

Exactly half of Wednesday’s edition of the Top 10 Movies list on Netflix is made up of holiday films. There are some new releases and new Netflix additions on the list, as always, but Christmas offerings are rising through the ranks as families revisit their December favorites.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both of Kurt Russell’s Christmas Chronicles movies find themselves in this new edition of the list, which should come as no surprise given that they’re two of the most popular holiday films Netflix has released. Also making their way into the Top 10 are Grumpy Christmas, A California Christmas: City Lights, and A Boy Called Christmas. As we get even closer to Christmas, expect to see these films rise even higher through the ranks.

You can check out a full breakdown of Wednesday’s Top 10 Movies list below!

1. The Unforgivable

“Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.”

2. Back to the Outback

“They might look dangerous, but these wildly misunderstood creatures have hearts of gold – and they’re breaking out of captivity on a quest to find home.”

3. Grumpy Christmas

“A family trip to the beach turns crazy when Servanco and Alicia, Alma’s willful aunt, start an over-the-top competition to control Christmas.”

4. A California Christmas: City Lights

“A year after their romance took root, Callie and Joseph are leaving the ranch for family business in San Francisco – with wedding bells on the horizon.”

5. The Shack

“After suffering a tragic loss, Mack Phillips seeks answers from a mysterious letter urging him to visit a deserted shack in the Oregon wilderness.”

6. The Christmas Chronicles

“After accidentally crashing Santa’s sleigh, a brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save Christmas with a savvy, straight-talking St. Nick.”

7. The Christmas Chronicles 2

“Unhappy over her mom’s new relationship, a now-teenage Kate runs away and lands at the North Pole, where a naughty elf is plotting to cancel Christmas.”

8. Premonition

“One day, a woman learns that her husband has died suddenly in a car crash. But the next day, he reappears as if nothing ever happened.”

9. Red Notice

“An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.”

10. A Boy Called Christmas

“Determined young Nikolas meets his destiny in a magical land inhabited by elves on a quest to find his father – and bring home the gift of hope.”