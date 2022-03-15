Acclaimed Christopher Nolan Movie Moving Up the Netflix Ranks

Over the last decade and a half, Christopher Nolan has established himself as one of the most popular directors in Hollywood. The Dark Knight, Inception, The Prestige, Tenet, and several other hits have helped give the filmmaker a bigger audience around the globe, and film fans always get excited when one of Nolan’s acclaimed films makes its way to Netflix. Recently, a Nolan movie joined The Dark Knight and Batman Begins on Netflix’s streaming roster, and it has been rising through the popularity ranks.

Dunkirk, the 2017 war film from Nolan, was just added to Netflix last week. It hasn’t taken very long for subscribers to flock to it, making it one of the most popular films on the service at the moment.

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movie list sees Dunkirk rise to the 6th-most popular movie on the entire lineup. It’s behind titles like The Adam Project and Shrek, but has already surpassed the likes of Coach Carter and The Weekend Away. Dunkirk has been slowly rising over the last few days, and could climb even higher by the end of the week.

You can check out a full rundown of the Monday edition of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies list below.

1. The Adam Project

“Twelve-year-old Adam gets bullied – but grown-up Adam is a butt-kicking fighter pilot. And thanks to time travel, the two Adams are teaming up.”

2. Shrek

“On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.”

3. Shooter

“An expert marksman is coaxed out of seclusion by colleagues who need his help to stop an assassination attempt against the president.”

4. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

“Madea’s back – hallelujer! And she’s not putting up[ with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.”

5. Shrek 2

“Back in Far Far Away, Shrek and Fiona share news of their marriage. But a sinister plan involving Prince Charming threatens their happily ever after.”

6. Dunkirk

“In May 1940, soldiers and civilians struggle by land, sea and air to evacuate the British army and their allies, Europe’s last hope, from Dunkirk.”

7. Coach Carter

“When he takes over as Richmond High School’s basketball coach, Ken Carter demands that players show up academically as well as athletically.”

8. The Bombardment

“This 2022 dark period drama about a tragic chapter of World War II is written and directed by Ole Bornedal and based on true events.”

9. The Weekend Away

“When her best friend vanishes during a girls trip to Croatia, Beth races to figure out what happened. But each clue yields another unsettling deception.”

10. 21

“A brilliant group of students become card-counting experts with the intent of swindling millions out of Las Vegas casinos by playing blackjack.”