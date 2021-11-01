New Original Action Movie Conquers Netflix Top 10

There’s a new top dog over at Netflix. Squid Game held strong as the number one title on Netflix’s ever-changing Top 10 list for almost an entire month (though it seemed like an eternity). It lost its spot to You Season 3, which has remained in #1 ever since, with Squid Game firmly planted in second place. A new contender finally came along and found a way to conquer both juggernaut programs.

Army of Thieves, the heist thriller that acts as a prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, has taken Netflix by storm over its first weekend on the service. On Monday, Army of Thieves sits as the number one title on all of Netflix. That’s a tough feat to accomplish any time, but it’s especially impressive when it’s a feature film going up against TV shows.

Squid Game and You have established audiences and have been immensely popular over the last month. Yes, Army of Thieves does have the Army of the Dead popularity to help lift it, but it still had a big hill to climb to make it to the top spot. There are plans for a few more titles in Snyder’s new on-screen universe, and the success of Thieves is proof of just how big that franchise could be.

You can take a look at a full breakdown of Monday’s Top 10 below.

10. Colin in Black and White

“Colin Kaepernick narrates this drama series recounting his formative years navigating race, class and culture while aspiring for greatness.”

9. Cocomelon

“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family.”

8. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

“After pulling an enchanted sword from a stone, a streetwise misfit must accept his destiny as future king and stand up to a villainous uncle.”

7. Maya and the Three

“A spirited princes with the heart of a warrior embarks on a mission to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the wrath of vengeful gods.”

6. Locke & Key

“After their dad’s murder, three siblings move with their mom to his ancestral estate, where they discover magical keys that unlock powers — and secrets.”

5. Hypnotic

“Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn turns to a mysterious hypnotherapist for help, only to find herself caught in a deadly mind game.”

4. Maid

“After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future.”

3. Squid Game

“Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

2. You

“A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.”

1. Army of Thieves

“In this prequel to Army of the Dead, a mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to help her crew crack three legendary safes across Europe.”