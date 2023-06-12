Another Adam Sandler Movie Making Waves on the Netflix Top 10

Once again, Adam Sandler is showing that he's the king of Netflix. The comedy icon has had a very fruitful relationship with the streamer over the last several years, producing and starring in a bunch of original films. Every one of Sandler's movies has performed well for Netflix, and that includes the actor's films that were released long before he started working with the company. Any time one of Sandler's movies makes its way to Netflix, it seems to outperform the other titles.

Funny People, Sandler's 2009 collaboration with director Judd Apatow, was added to Netflix recently and has been a steady presence in the Netflix Top 10 ever since. Every day for the past week, Funny People has had a spot on the rotating list, proving just how popular it is with viewers.

Monday's edition of the Top 10 list features Funny People in the ninth overall position. You can check out a full rundown of the daily list below!