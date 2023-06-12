Another Adam Sandler Movie Making Waves on the Netflix Top 10
Once again, Adam Sandler is showing that he's the king of Netflix. The comedy icon has had a very fruitful relationship with the streamer over the last several years, producing and starring in a bunch of original films. Every one of Sandler's movies has performed well for Netflix, and that includes the actor's films that were released long before he started working with the company. Any time one of Sandler's movies makes its way to Netflix, it seems to outperform the other titles.
Funny People, Sandler's 2009 collaboration with director Judd Apatow, was added to Netflix recently and has been a steady presence in the Netflix Top 10 ever since. Every day for the past week, Funny People has had a spot on the rotating list, proving just how popular it is with viewers.
Monday's edition of the Top 10 list features Funny People in the ninth overall position. You can check out a full rundown of the daily list below!
1. The Boss Baby
"A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they're not around."
2. We're the Millers
"In debt to a drug lord, a desperate pot dealer recruits a fake family to help smuggle a large stash of weed across the border in their unassuming RV."
3. The Angry Birds Movie
"Sentenced to anger management class, grumpy Red becomes a hero who trains his fellow birds to unleash their inner fury when pigs invade their island."
4. Zookeeper
"A devoted zookeeper's animal friends rally together and offer their best advice to help him win back the woman who broke his heart."
5. Forever My Girl
"A young musician leave his fiancee at the alter to pursue fame and fortune, then returns home nearly a decade later, hoping to win her back."
6. The Choice
"A bachelor's rocky first encounter with his new neighbor leads to a passionate love story filled with hope and hardship. Based on Nicholas Sparks' novel."
7. Mean Girls
"After being home-schooled abroad, new student Cody gets a crash course in high school life when popular clique the Plastics invites her to sit with them."
8. The Kingdom
"Facing pushback and deadly risks, a squad of FBI investigators travels to Saudi Arabia to find those responsible for a devastating terrorist attack."
9. Funny People
"A cantankerous movie star rediscovers stand-up comedy – and the benefits of meaningful relationships – after he gets diagnosed with a fatal illness."
10. Missing
"When June's mother and her new boyfriend don't return from a trip to Columbia, the tech-savvy teenager undertakes her own online investigation."