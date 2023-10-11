Fall of the House of Usher: Ghosts Arrive in Chilling New Clip From Netflix Series

Mike Flanagan is back with another Netflix limited series after creating the popular shows The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. Flanagan's latest project with the streamer, The Fall of the House of Usher, is dropping this weekend and it's already a hit on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, the popular review site recently shared an exclusive new clip from the series, which showcases Bruce Greenwood in the lead role of Roderick Usher as well as some chilling ghosts.

"'Reality is not what it used to be... Do you see them, too?' Watch an exclusive sneak peek of The Fall of the House of Usher – premiering tomorrow on Netflix," Rotten Tomatoes shared on Twitter. You can check out the clip below:

"Reality is not what it used to be... Do you see them, too?"



Watch an exclusive sneak peek of The Fall of the House of Usher – premiering tomorrow on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/1NvCAHSyXh — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) October 11, 2023

What Is The Fall of the House of Usher About?

The Fall of the House of Usher is named after the story by Edgar Allan Poe tale, but the limited series is an adaptation of many of the famous writer's works.

"This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe," Flanagan explained to fans on social media. "This miniseries is unique for Intrepid, we've never done anything quite like this before. I'm so grateful to be working with my long-time collaborator Michael Fimognari, who will be directing four of the eight episodes, and my producing partner and executive producer Trevor Macy. We'll see you on the other side. In the meantime, dim the lights, light a fire, and just imagine a deep voice in the dark, quietly intoning... 'Once upon a midnight dreary...'"

You can read the official description of The Fall of the House of Usher from Netflix below:

"In this wicked series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, ruthless siblings Roderick, and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege, and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth."

The Fall of the House of Usher stars Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T'Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet.

The Fall of the House of Usher is set to premiere on Netflix on October 12th.