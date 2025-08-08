Wednesday Fans Can Watch The Addams Family Movies for Free (But There’s a Catch)

Wednesday Season 2 continues to top the Netflix streaming charts following its return this week, and as fans of the Jenna Ortega-led series binge the first four episodes of the season, they can get even more of the Addams Family for free. Both The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993) are currently streaming at absolutely no subscription cost. The two films are perfect complimentary watches to Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 and the upcoming Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, which is scheduled to release on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 – but there’s a major catch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Addams Family and Addams Family Values films are currently streaming on Hoopla. The streaming service provides access to movies, music, ebooks, and more, but you do need a library card to access the content, including both Addams Family movies. Whereas Wednesday largely focuses on the macabre teen, the two films focus on the entire Addams family, the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams – Morticia Addams (Anjelica Huston), Gomez Addams (Raul Julia), Wednesday Addams (Christina Ricci), Pugsley Addams (Jimmy Workman), Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd), Grandmama (Judith Malina and later Carol Kane), Lurch (Carel Struycken), Thing (Christopher Hart), and Cousin Itt (John Franklin).

Play video

Directed by David Levy, The Addams Family released in 1991 as the first movie installment in the franchise, which had earlier seen the ‘60s TV series of the same name. In the movie, the family is thrown into the center of a mystery and chaos when long-lost Uncle Fester reappears after 25 years, but Uncle Fester may not be Uncle Fester at all. When the man claiming to be part of the family is unable to recall details of Fester’s life and, with the help of corrupt lawyer Tully Alford (Dan Hedaya), manages to get the Addams family evicted from their home, Gomez must challenge Fester.

The movie successfully introduced a new generation to the macabre family and revitalized the franchise when it proved to be a certified hit that is now considered a classic. Three years later, Addams Family Values, focusing on the family as they adjust to the arrival of Gomez and Morticia’s newest bundle of gloom, baby Pubert (Kaitlyn and Kristen Hooper), released. Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and written by Paul Rudnick, the movie was equally as successful, grossing $111 million against a budget of $47 million.

Both The Addams Family and Addams Family Values are perfect watches for Wednesday fans craving more of The Addams Family following Netflix’s return to Nevermore Academy in Wednesday Season 2 this month. Per the season’s logline, “Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

The first four episodes of Wednesday Season 2 are available to stream on Netflix now, with the final four episodes set to release next month. The show has already been picked up for a third season. In the meantime, fans can watch The Addams Family and Addams Family Values free on Hoopla.