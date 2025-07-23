Netflix Renews Wednesday for Season 3 (but There’s More Good News)

Netflix is looking to keep the Addams Family around for a bit longer. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega in the titular role, is coming back for a third season. The renewal announcement comes weeks before the long-awaited second season is set to premiere on the streaming platform. As if that wasn’t enough, though, it was also revealed that Netflix is looking into a potential spinoff from Wednesday, although that project looks to still be in early development. Details regarding the spinoff, however, remain secretive, with the creatives only noting that there are other characters worth exploring in the Addams Family.

Wednesday, which first premiered in November 2022, has proven to be a mega success for Netflix. In fact, the first season of Wednesday is still the most-viewed English-language series on Netflix of all time. The second season is set to explore darker, more complex stories this go around, but Netflix insists it will still make sure to retain the show’s signature macabre humor. Returning for Season 2 alongside Ortega are Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Morticia, Luis Guzmán’s Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez’s Pugsley. The second season is also set to explore a handful of new characters. The second season of Wednesday is set to finally premiere on Netflix in August, with the season being split into two parts.

The third season of Wednesday has been teased as going “further on every level.” Although production still seems a bit away, especially with Burton and Ortega expected to return for Beetlejuice 3 for Warner Bros., Netflix has promised more Addams Family members will be added in Season 3, along with more family secrets.

“We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday,” co-creator and co-showrunner Miles Millar said in a statement to the press.

The spinoff teased by Netflix is currently a secret. While it was announced as being in development, the streaming platform and the creators of Wednesday are unwilling to reveal what the spinoff could be about. The only thing they were willing to note was the goal to expand upon the world of Wednesday, as well as Nevermore. The project is still in early discussions. With that in mind, it’s more than likely details regarding the spinoff will become known closer to when Wednesday enters production on its third season. For now, fans can be excited knowing there are plans to delve further into the world of the hit series.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as the showrunners for Netflix’s Wednesday. Tim Burton, who is known for his films like Edward Scissorhands and Beetlejuice, returned to work on the series for its second season. Like with Season 1, Burton has stepped behind the camera to helm a few episodes of the series, while continuing to serve as an executive producer on the Netflix series. Jenna Ortega stars in the series along with Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, and Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus.

Wednesday Season 2 will premiere in two parts. Part 1 is set to premiere on August 6th, with Part 2 slated to debut on September 3rd. Fans can rewatch the first season of Wednesday now exclusively on Netflix.