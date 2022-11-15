Netflix Rolls Out Feature to Let You Kick People Off Your Account

Netflix has been talking for quite a while now about how password sharing is one of their biggest issues as a company, attributing the practice that they previously encouraged to being one of hte main reasons they were losing revenue. According to previous releases, Netflix was missing out on billions every year because of passwords sharing, an issue they announced they would be addressing in a big way in 2023 by charging accounts that actively share password with others more money than their usual subscription rate. Before they roll this out however Netflix is apparently getting ready to put the onus on you, giving you the chance to boot people's access to your account

Framing this new feature as a way to make sure that the access to your account isn't still available in places you may have visited but which you forgot to log out of, Netflix released a blog post detailing how users can revoke access to their account wherever it may be logged in. "Today, we're launching Managing Access and Devices, a new feature in Account Settings that allows you to view all the recent devices that have streamed from your account and to log out of specific devices with just one click," Product Manager of Product Innovation, Charles Wartemberg wrote in the post. "This much-requested feature to help members manage their account security is now available to all members around the world on the web, iOS and Android."

Is Netflix ending password sharing?

As confirmed by the streamer earlier this year, password sharing will be actively discouraged on Netflix. Starting in the early part of 2023, users that engage in password sharing (which is to say, have active profiles in notably different areas) could be charged as much as $4 more per month. Netflix initially tried to get ahead of this by allowing users with profiles on shared accounts to role their profiles into their own account.

"We've landed on a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing and we'll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023," Netflix previously said in a quarterly statement. "After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create sub-accounts ('extra member'), if they want to pay for family or friends. In countries with our lower-priced ad-supported plan, we expect the profile transfer option for borrowers to be especially popular."

