Netflix’s Returning Crime Series With 100% on RT is an Instant Hit with 2.5 Million views

Netflix has been killing it with its foreign-language offerings in recent months. With everything from K-dramas that are taking the platform by storm to a whole host of Nordic crime-noir series and a wild, tense German spy thriller, it seems the streamer has found itself a new niche. And the second season of this Spanish-language crime drama that’s stuffed full of tension, emotion, and violence is no exception as it nabs the #6 spot on the Netflix Top 10 Streaming list.

In the Mud, or En el Barro, stars Valentina Zenere and Rita Cortese, and centers around a group of female prisoners who forge a tight bond after a deadly accident nearly takes their lives. But corruption is always lurking just around the corner, and the turf wars that begin cropping up within the ruthless prison they now call home threaten to tear them apart, all but destroying them in the process. The series, which is now in its second season, boasts a perfect critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes—and it doesn’t seem like that’s changing as more episodes air.

In the Mud Has That Special Something

Critics are singing the praises of the series across both of its seasons, applauding In the Mud for not shying away from difficult topics without venturing into territory that feels exploitative or gratuitous. “Prison dramas steeped in intense emotions, acts of violence, moral ambiguities, and power pacts make it difficult to look away… The seriesEn el Barro understands this and knows how to capitalize on it,” says Carolina Alvarado of LatinaMedia.

It’s also not afraid of blending genres, leaning on stereotypes in some moments before rejecting them altogether in others, allowing itself to create a story that keeps audiences guessing without relying entirely on cheap expectation subversion. This is especially prominent in the second season, as the show takes a step back from the established group that fans have come to know and root for, instead shifting focus to the population of the prison as a whole, and introducing new characters that keep audiences on their toes.

Casual audience members are also loving the series, singing its praises on Reddit. One viewer said, “The show showcased a certain perspective of prison life that I just haven’t seen in other shows, and I don’t know if it’s because I never watch Latin shows, but there was something so refreshing and detailed about their dialogues that got me hooked from start to end. A new realm of shows to look into for me.”

All in all, it looks like In the Mud is nothing short of an impressive, explosive viewing experience. Do you have a favorite moment from the series? Let us know in the comments below. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other foreign-language TV fans are saying.