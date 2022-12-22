New Adam Driver Movie Delayed to Major Release Weekend

Just last week Sony Pictures revealed the first trailer for Adam Driver's mystery space movie, 65, and it revealed some major details on the project. The film, from the writers of A Quiet Place, centers on Driver as an astronaut who crash lands on a mysterious planet, and discovers that he is not alone. Driver faces off against dinosaurs in the trailer and it seems that he might actually be on Earth 65 million years ago. The film has been delayed several time and pushed up once but it seems that it's being pushed back yet again. 65's latest delay isn't so bad as it's just a week after it was intended to be released. With its new release date of March 17, 2023, the film will take on DC Studios' Shazam! Fury of the Gods setting up a major box office face off. The move is actually to make sure 65 doesn't have to take on Scream 6 on March 10, 2023.

Driver's 65 has already had five different release dates. Originally, the sci-fi picture was supposed to hit theaters on May 13, 2022. Unfortunately, the studio pushed it to April 29, 2022. Then the film was delayed yet again to April 14, of 2023, before getting deposited a week later before the most recent change in September. The film was then revealed to be moving up to March 10, 2023. So this is following a long trend of release date changes.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi is producing 65, with Scott Beck writing the script and Bryan Woods directing the project. A very brief longline was put out by Sony when the project got announced. "An astronaut who crash lands on a mysterious planet discovers that he is not alone." Here's a bit more, too, from the original (pre-"astronaut" reveal) casting announcement: "Driver will play an opioid addict who has become a hopeless shadow of his former self. After a catastrophic accident, Driver's character joins forces with a 9-year-old girl who speaks a different language, and the two of them must work together to survive."Driver is also accompanied by some human interaction at some point here, with Ariana Greenblatt and Chloe Coleman listed as part of the cast. Raimi's longtime collaborator Danny Elfman will compose the score for 65.

In case he needs some backup fighting those space dinosaurs, Driver has a very cool arsenal. Previously, the actor revealed to BBC Radio 1 that he kept his lightsaber from his Star Wars days in an interview. "I have lots of stuff. I for sure have a helmet -- I have two helmets actually, a lightsaber, I have stuff from The Dead Don't Die. Every movie I try to take [something]," Driver revealed to Ali Plumb. As for why he would keep helmets and what he does with them, Driver joked, "I wear my helmets when I drive, just to confuse people."

