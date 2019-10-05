Hear the Iconic Addams Family Theme in Clip From New Film

We’re officially in the midst of spooky season and next week, the Addams Family will hit theaters for their first-ever animated feature. With the movie so close to entering theaters, its marketing tour is in full effect and one recent clip gives fans a tease of the iconic Addams Family song we all know and love. In the video (via EW), Lurch and Thing can be seen messing around an organ playing a whole medley of various well-known songs before they manage to stumble upon a few vaguely familiar notes. After a quick tweaking, Lurch has it — the iconic Addams Family theme song.

The film is being directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, the two minds behind the Seth Rogen-produced Sausage Party. In a previous statement, Vernon revealed (as a lifelong Addams Family fan) he drew inspiration for the new look and feel from vintage magazine cartoons

“Greg and I have always been a fan of the Addams Family in past versions, so when we set out to make this movie, we were excited to do something new,” Vernon said. “With that in mind, I drew from the brilliantly original Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons for the look of the film and decided to tell the story of how Gomez and Morticia meet, find their house and start their family. This unique approach is what drew me in to direct the film. The reimagining also extends to the stellar cast we’ve put together who will each bring their own spin to our film that will appeal to longtime fans of the Addams and introduce them to a new generation.”

The Addams Family opens October 11th and stars an ensemble cast including Oscar Isaac (Gomez Addams), Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday Addams), Finn Wolfhard (Pugsley Addams), Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), Snoop Dogg (Cousin Itt), Bette Midler (grandmama), Allison Janney (Margaux Needler), Conrad Vernon (Lurch), Elsie Fisher (Parker Needler), Martin Short (Grandpa Frump), Catherine O’Hara (Grandma Frump), and Jenifer Lewis (Great Auntie Sloom).

