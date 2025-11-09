New Batman Spinoff Releases First Footage 3 Years Before Release

There’s no such thing as too much Batman. No, really, there isn’t. There are currently a few concurrent takes on the IP running right now, with multiple animated projects, Matt Reeves’ The Batman-verse, as well as whatever James Gunn is cooking up for the Caped Crusader (although, that could just be bringing Battinson into the DCU if rumor is to be believed). And speaking of Reeves and Gunn, it looks like they’re coming together for yet another upcoming Batman project, marking the first joint project between DC Studios and WBPA.

The 6th & Idaho animated film, titled Dynamic Duo, will focus on the early days of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd—who have both taken up the mantle of Batman’s sidekick Robin. And who will be bringing the dynamic duo to life? That would be Swaybox, husband-and-wife creators Arthur Mintz and Theresa Andersson out of New Orleans. Mintz is also set to direct, while Gunn and Reeves are credited as producers (via DC Studios and 6th & Idaho).

There’s A Lot To Look Forward To With This Project

“I have wanted to make a film with Arthur and Swaybox for many years, and for that film to be Dynamic Duo, an incredibly special and unique Batman and Robin story for families, is a dream,” Reeves said to Deadline. We already know that Reeves brings a unique spin to the beloved IP that is Batman, taking the story from past gritty and realist iterations to one that’s more reminiscent of a crime noir with a younger protagonist in The Batman and its upcoming sequel, The Batman II.

In their own words, Swaybox is “bringing the magic of practical puppetry to the big screen in ways never before seen. Since 2014, Swaybox principals Arthur Mintz, Theresa Andersson, Noah Scruggs, Chris Armand, and Thomas Woodruff have pioneered new methods that challenge viewers’ notions of how puppets look, move, and feel. The result is long-form storytelling that is visually breathtaking, dynamically expressive, and—above all—more human.” It sounds like a very interesting way to reintroduce the world to Jason Todd and Dick Grayson, and to explore the Robins’ early days and friendship as they bring a new Dynamic Duo to life.

All in all, Dynamic Duo sounds like it's a project worth looking forward to, created by all the best minds to bring it to life.