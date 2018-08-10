New Disney Princesses’ Outfits Revealed For ‘Ralph Breaks The Internet’

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet will feature a variety of amazing guest stars, including the vaunted Disney Princesses, and now we have a look at their new outfits for the film.

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet will feature a number of Disney Princesses, including Mulan, Jasmine, Elsa, Tiana, Snow White, and more, and in a new image, we can see what happens after Vanellope’s initial meeting with them. It seems the Princesses relax a bit after that first meeting, and the photo shows Vanellope sitting in the middle of several of them in more casual costumes (via EW).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elsa’s wearing a sweater that says “Just Let It Go, while Mulan’s hoodie is a nod to Mushu. Snow White has a shirt themed after the poison apple and Cinderella and the rest are sporting more relaxed looks themed after their films as well, 14 in all. You can check out the image below.

Sarah Silverman, who plays the part of Vanellope, is proud that Venellope being part of such an iconic roster without losing what makes her special.

“I’m very proud of my character being a Disney princess with a human waist,” Silverman said. “I love that she is a princess but wears, like, a hoodie, and she inspires them all to wear comfortable clothes. It didn’t really cross my mind that I’m a Disney princess — like, that I’m canon— until we all met this year, and I got a little choked up. It’s corny, I know, but I was like, ‘Oh s—t, right. I’m this Jewish, comfortable-clothes-wearing Disney princess. How cool is that?”

The Princesses’ involvement is a natural progression from the first film according to Co-Director Phil Johnston.

“It’s what Wreck-It Ralph was about: What happens when the arcade is closed and how do these characters behave when no one’s looking? And it’s very similar to what happens when you’re backstage in the princesses’ dressing room. What do they do? What do they look like? What do they talk about?”

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It-Ralph 2 hits theaters on November 21.

What do you think of the Disney Princesses’ new looks? Let us know in the comments!