New Fantasy Movie Based on Acclaimed Graphic Novel Scores 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

A 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes is an incredibly rare feat; fan-favorite comic book movies like The Dark Knight and Black Panther haven’t even achieved it (those two films have 94% and 96% scores, respectively). As rare as it is, all it takes is one person with marginally different feelings on a movie to send a score from 100% down to the imperfect 99% (it happened to Paddington 2 in a very controversial movie years ago). Even for all the shows and films that have earned a 100% score on the platform, sometimes it all just comes down to a numbers game.

In 2025, the number of films that have managed to score a 100% remains quite low, even though there are only eight weeks left in the year. So far, the Park Chan-wook film, No Other Choice, is one of just a few movies released this year that have a perfect score. Others include Deaf President Now!, Souleymane’s Story, The Secret Agent, and On Becoming a Guineau Fowl. Now, however, another title has joined the list of 2025 movies with a perfect score, and it’s the graphic novel adaptation, 100 Nights of Hero.

100 Nights of Hero Earns a Rare Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Based on The One Hundred Nights of Hero by Isabel Greenberg, 100 Nights of Hero is a historical fantasy romance directed and adapted by Julia Jackman. The cast of the film is stacked, including Emma Corrin (The Crown, Deadpool & Wolverine), Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue), Maika Monroe (It Follows), Amir El-Masry (The Night Manager), Richard E. Grant (Loki), Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Charli XCX. Inspired by the “One Thousand and One Nights” folktale, the film follows a woman, Cherry (Monroe), and her sharp-witted maid, Hero (Corrin), who must fend off a dangerously seductive visitor: Manfred (Galitzine).

Having premiered at the Venice Film Festival, the response to the film is glowing. With 19 reviews total, 100 Nights of Hero sits at, what else, a 100% rating (it won’t reach “Certified Fresh” status until at least 40 total reviews are added). Next Best Picture praised the film as “a fairy tale like no other, boldly queer and unapologetically feminist, a cinematic feast of humor, emotion, and rebellion.” Little White Lies noted that the movie “unfolds at breakneck speed, with never a dull moment.”

On the casting of Charlie XCX in a supporting role, Screen International noted that this would no doubt “raise the film’s profile considerably” but that including hte pop star in the film’s cast for a quick jolt “is one of the less interesting aspects of this enjoyable and unashamedly camp queer parable”

Despite the high praise, and though all the reviews are positive, they’re not without criticisms. Clotilde Chinnici of Loud and Clear Reviews noted that the film has “narrative and storytelling faults” but conceded that it “is still a worthwhile movie for those who are fans of historical fantasy dramas.”

The last bit of good news here is that 100 Nights of Hero arrives in US theaters from IFC this December, so the perfectly reviewed fantasy film will be here before you know it.