New Godzilla Trailer Highlights Minus One’s Mechagodzilla

The King of the Monsters has had one of the biggest years in the kaiju’s long history. Earlier this year, Apple TV released the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, bringing monster fans back to the West’s MonsterVerse. Not to be outdone, Toho is planning to bring back the latest successful take on the lizard king with this fall’s Godzilla Minus Zero. With director Takashi Yamazaki returning to further expand on this brutal new take on the kaiju, a new trailer has arrived for Godzilla that brings back the kaiju while also focusing on the latest take on Mechagodzilla.

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For those who might not have known, Godzilla The Ride: The Great Clash is an amusement park ride that is only in Japan at the Seibuen Amusement Park. While the King of the Monsters is no stranger to entering the “real world,” this attraction is a major one, thanks to being written by Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki. Now, with the ride already in operation for over a year, a new trailer has landed that once again focuses on a brand new take on Mechagodzilla. As Godzilla fans know, the mechanical nightmare did not appear in Godzilla Minus One, though it might still make an appearance in this brand-new universe. You can check out the new trailer below.

A new promo trailer for "Godzilla the Ride: Great Clash" from director Takashi Yamazaki has been released. The attraction may eventually be available in North America, but nothing is currently confirmed. pic.twitter.com/bMQknwRIaC — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) June 11, 2026

A Godzilla For a New Age

Toho

Last year, Yamazaki discussed the creation of Godzilla The Ride: The Great Clash, while being excited to hop on the ride himself, “I’m thrilled to return to Godzilla’s world from the passenger seat. What powerful foes will emerge? Where will this ride take us next? As a ride enthusiast myself, I can’t wait for my first spin—and I’m working day and night with our team to make this the most terrifying ride in the world.”

The last time we saw Mechagodzilla on the screen was thanks to Legendary’s MonsterVerse, where the doppelganger appeared to fight both Godzilla and Kong in Godzilla Vs. Kong. In this Western interpretation, the mechanical terror was created by Apex, an organization that tried to merge technology with the skeleton of King Ghidorah. Luckily, the dynamic kaiju duo managed to defeat Mechagodzilla, and it has yet to return to the MonsterVerse.

As for whether Mechagodzilla will make an official appearance on the silver screen in the “Minus One” universe is another question entirely. This fall’s Godzilla Minus Zero features a far larger King of the Monsters threatening mankind, but so far, no trailer has revealed whether any kaiju or monstrosities will be joining the lizard king for this highly anticipated sequel. While no new kaiju has been confirmed for the Godzilla Minus One follow-up, the first trailer did highlight the fact that the King of the Monsters is making his way to the United States of America, presenting a wild new scenario for the popular kaiju and humanity.

What do you think of this fresh take on Mechagodzilla? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!