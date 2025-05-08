Godzilla Minus One Director Is Creating a New Kaiju-Themed Amusement Park Ride

Takashi Yamazaki is already beginning work on the sequel to the Academy Award-winning Godzilla film, Godzilla Minus One. While the kaiju director has a big job on his hands, this doesn’t mean that this project is the only Godzilla-related adventure he’ll be taking. In a wild new twist, a new Godzilla amusement park ride is arriving this summer and it will feature new footage directed by Yamazaki himself. If you’re looking to experience the terror of facing down the King of the Monsters in a brand new way, you’re going to want to learn more about “Godzilla The Ride: Giant Monsters Ultimate Battle.”

The new Godzilla-themed attraction will arrive this summer in Japan, first premiering at the Seibuen Amusement Park and eventually rolling out to other locations that utilize the “iRide system.” While the latest Toho International press release was remiss from offering story details about the new attraction, it did share some teases as to what to expect, “While there are few specifics about the content of the new attraction, the plan is for the scope and scale to surpass that of the original acclaimed theme park experience, offering fans once again an experience unlike anything they’ve ever witnessed featuring the King of the Monsters.”

Takashi Yamazaki is Cooking

To hype the upcoming Godzilla ride, Yamazaki himself shared a statement for his unexpected return to the kaiju universe, “I’m thrilled to return to Godzilla’s world from the passenger seat. What powerful foes will emerge? Where will this ride take us next? As a ride enthusiast myself, I can’t wait for my first spin—and I’m working day and night with our team to make this the most terrifying ride in the world.”

In the past, Takashi hinted at the idea that he would love to add new kaiju to a potential sequel to his award-winning kaiju movie, though details on which giant beast he would add remain a mystery. Considering Godzilla’s life has been filled with horrific beasts such as King Ghidorah, Mechagodzilla, Hedorah, Biolante, and countless others, Yamazaki will have quite a decision to make if one is making an appearance in either this upcoming ride and/or the Godzilla Minus One sequel.

Godzilla’s War on Multiple Fronts

Of course, this upcoming amusement park ride and the Godzilla Minus One sequel are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the King of the Monsters’ future. Godzilla x Kong’s third entry is coming to North America in 2027, continuing the successful MonsterVerse that is only getting bigger. On top of this theatrical entry, Apple TV+ is working on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ second season, along with a mysterious spin-off series that has yet to share any details. Across the board, it’s a good time to be a kaiju fan.

