Ron Perlman Grabs Dinner With New Hellboy Actor David Harbour

There’s a joke waiting to be said about the latest dinner Ron Perlman attended. After all, things can only get wild when two Hellboys walk into a restaurant with Patton Oswalt at their side. Perlman, who is known for playing Hellboy, recently met up with David Harbour just weeks after news of a Hellboy reboot went live. And, now, the elder actor is wishing his junior all the best luck.

Over on Facebook, Perlman posted a picture of himself sitting next to Oswalt and Harbour. Situated in front of some wine, it doesn’t look like there’s any bad blood to be found between Perlman and Harbour. No one appears to be overly intoxicated or angry at the meet-up, and fans are calling that a win.

You can read Perlman’s message about his meet-up below:

“Not since Bill Clinton, Menachem Begin, and Anwar Sadat has there been such an epic summit yelding such a little results! Apparently Patton Oswalt aka balvenieboy thought it was a good idea to host David Harbour and yours truly for a detente dinner. The result: i gained 3 pounds ands ruined my liver. Meanwhile, good luck kid! Signed, the babe.”

This is not the first time Perlman has wished Harbour the best of luck with Hellboy. Speaking at Motor City Comic Con last month, the actor said the Stranger Things star is just a good guy.

“David Harbour is a good dude,” the actor told fans (via Dread Central). “I wish him nothing but the best when it comes to the retooling of HB.”

Still, Perlman wishes he had gotten another chance to don Hellboy’s horns. “The third one was meant to be epic and conclusive and a resolve for all these, almost, Greek oracle promises of the destiny of Hellboy,” he explained. “It would’ve made for a really good movie, I think.”

Mike Mignola created Hellboy back in 1993. Hellboy is a demon who was summoned by Nazi scientists but recovered as a child by the Allies and then raised by the head of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. Hellboy eventually became a member of the BPRD and investigated supernatural occurrences and fought monsters.

The first live-action Hellboy movie premiered in 2004. Hellboy II: The Golden Army followed in 2008. In addition to Ron Perlman, the films starred Selma Blair, Jeffrey Tambor, Karel Roden, Rupert Evans, John Hurt, and Doug Jones. There is no word yet on when Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen will hit theaters.

Hellboy‘s blend of vintage pulp action and mystery, folklore, and Lovecraftian horror and fantasy has turned it into one of Dark Horse Comics’ best-known publications, spawning several spin-offs such as a BPRD series, Lobster Johnson, and a prequel series titled Hellboy and the BPRD. Mignola recently killed Hellboy himself but continued to tell his story in the after in the pages of the 10-issue Hellboy in Hell series. The expanded “Mignola-verse” offers plenty of material for an expanded film and television universe.

