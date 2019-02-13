New ‘Hellboy’ Trailer Coming Soon

Brace yourselves, Hellboy fans — a new trailer is imminent. Mike Mignola, the creator of the extensive Hellboy comic universe, tweeted the news of an impending trailer release earlier this afternoon.

After saying this trailer will be “so much better” than the previous teaser released, Mignola quickly deleted the tweet. As the internet would have it, the tweet was quickly captured by Hellboy fans to repost prior to its deletion.

Mike Mignola posted this then immediately Deleted it. New Hellboy trailer next week folks ! Whoop Whoop ! I’m so Excited #Hellboy #BPRD pic.twitter.com/Y3mCmYEPWS — TOM 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕾𝖙𝖔́𝖗𝖇𝖏𝖔̈𝖗𝖓 // SU SPOILERS (@Tom_Draws) February 13, 2019

After a botched release for the initial teaser in which it was accidentally leaked, Lionsgate decided to move forward with the official release early. Fans were split over the first look of David Harbour (Stranger Things) in the titular role, and it appears Mignola was taking the criticisms head-on with this since-deleted tweet.

The latest Hellboy flick will be a reboot of the previous universe from Guillermo del Toro, which ended up including two live-action films and a pair of animated features. In a previous interview, Mignola made sure to mention the latest movies isn’t meant to be a superhero movie, at least in a direct sense.

“Well, I mean, if anything, we’re trying to do something very different,” the writer explained. “Basically, there’s no part of Hellboy that was ever going to be like other superhero movies. And the more Marvel stuff there is, the more DC stuff there is, Hellboy never really feels like—even in the [Guillermo] del Toro things—a superhero movie.”

“It’s so much “big teams of guys, in costumes, running around and saving the world from big cosmic menace stuff…” I believe the new movie will feel even less like a regular superhero thing,” Mignola continued. “The idea with this one was to make it play much less like a superhero film, to downplay the superhero elements even more than del Toro did. This one is much more folklore/mythology/horror, and not ‘big team rushing into to do battle with whatever kind of stuff.’”

Along with Harbour, Hellboy is also set to feature Daniel Dae Kim, Milla Jovovich, Sasha Lane, Thomas Haden Church, Brian Gleeson, Sophie Okonedo, and Penelope Mitchell. Mignola helped write the script alongside Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden, and Aron Coleite.

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th.