Winnie-the-Pooh: What's Next for the Twisted Childhood Universe After Blood and Honey 2

Despite getting extremely limited theatrical runs, and boasting less-than-stellar reviews, the Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey series has quickly become a popular topic amongst horror fans. The iconic children's characters have become terrifying killers in these two slashers from Jagged Edge Productions, with the second movie receiving substantially better reviews and reactions than the first. That film, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, recently made its streaming debut on Peacock and is now available for a much wider audience, which means a lot more people are now discovering the origins of the budding Twisted Childhood Universe that will soon be a full-blown franchise.

If you have watched Blood and Honey 2, you might have noticed that the illustrations that appear on the screen during the end credits depict many more characters than just those that come from A. A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh. The folks at Jagged Edge Productions are launching an entire cinematic universe with horror versions of beloved childhood characters, and there are already multiple new movies in the works.

So far, four more movies have been officially put into production for what has been dubbed the Twisted Childhood Universe. The first two of these movies center around other iconic characters that were previously featured in Disney animated movies, and they're both set to be released next year.

Twisted Childhood Universe Movies



Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare and Bambi: The Reckoning are both already finished filming and are being released in 2025, though neither one has been given a specific release date just yet. That said, Jagged Edge has already released first looks at both films, with Neverland Nightmare receiving a full trailer while Bambi: The Reckoning got a one-minute teaser.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 star and producer Scott Chambers (aka Scott Jeffrey) actually directed Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, with Dan Allen directing Bambi: The Reckoning.

While those are the next two movies set for the Twisted Childhood Universe, Jagged Edge announced two more films as part of this first major franchise push. Blood and Honey director Rhys Frake-Waterfield will return to direct Pinocchio: Unstrung, as well as the team-up film Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble.

In addition to serving as a team-up for this first wave of movies, Monsters Assemble will also introduce new characters that have their own films in development. Sleeping Beauty and the Mad Hatter have already been confirmed for the film, alongside returning characters from the first five movies.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3?



Following Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, several other entries in the franchise are said to be in development. There will be a Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 on the way, which will introduce more elements of the classic Pooh books, like Heffalumps and Woozles. Awakening Sleeping Beauty, Snow White Returns, and Alice and the Mad Hatter have also been revealed to be in some stage of development at Jagged Edge Productions, along with a solo Tigger movie that will act as a Blood and Honey spinoff.

So, if you like what the Blood and Honey movies have been up to, there's a whole lot more on the way. We aren't going to see the end of the Twisted Childhood Universe any time soon.