New Incredibles 2 Trailer Released

The superhero family known as the Incredibles is back for another amazing adventure, and they’ve also got a brand new trailer to go with it.

The new footage from Incredibles 2 gives us a great look at the Underminer, a new villain that seems to be tearing up the city from underground. Luckily the Incredibles are there to stop him (or hopefully they are), but they’ll have to do it while keeping Jack-Jack from destroying everything around him. Hey, give him a break, this newborn with powers thing is hard!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bob won’t just have his hands full with Jack-Jack though, as Helen’s new job will make him the primary parent for a while. From the trailer, it seems things could be going smoother in the homestead, as Violet seems especially annoyed by something that Bob is or isn’t doing. Dash just blames it on adolescence, but don’t tell Violet that or she’ll probably throw something else.

You can check out the new trailer in the video above.

The official description for Incredibles 2 is included below.

“In ‘Incredibles 2,’ Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack — whose superpowers are about to be discovered.

Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.

Written and directed by Brad Bird (‘Iron Giant,’ ‘The Incredibles,’ ‘Ratatouille’) and produced by John Walker (‘The Incredibles,’ ‘Tomorrowland’) and Nicole Grindle (‘Sanjay’s Super Team’ short, ‘Toy Story 3’ associate producer).”

Incredibles 2 is set to hit theaters on June 15.