New Jonathan Majors Report Details Alleged "Extreme Abuse" Within Previous Relationships

A new report details even more allegations of abuse and misconduct from actor Jonathan Majors, both in personal relationships and on the sets of recent movies. On Thursday night, Rolling Stone published an extensive deep-dive into a near-decade of alleged incidents, including and in addition to Majors being arrested on domestic violence charges earlier this year. The report spoke to more than 40 sources who have known Majors in graduate school at Yale University, in his romantic relationships, and on the sets of his movies. As one source says in the report, "No one is surprised that this is coming out. It always felt like it was a matter of time because his behavior never changed. He's kind of a bad dude, and now it's just catching up with him."

The report alleges, according to over a dozen different sources, that Majors abused two previous romantic partners physically and/or emotionally. Allegedly, one woman endured "really extreme abuse, physically and mentally" while dating Majors, culminating to the point of "him strangling her." There are also allegations of emotional abuse towards a second woman Majors dated, with claims that he was "controlling" over everything from what she ate to who she could interact with. Sources claim that the woman called her and Majors' relationship "emotional torture", and that he would get angry to the point of "needed to hit something or punch a wall or something of that nature."

"She said on a few occasions that he wanted her to believe that he was the oxygen in the room [and] that she could not live without him," a source says of that relationship.

The report also dives into Majors' alleged professional behavior, both acting at Yale's School of Drama and working in recent film projects like Devotion and the upcoming Magazine Dreams. According to the report, Majors allegedly had multiple confrontations and altercations with his Yale classmates while acting, including slapping a classmate while they were play wrestling during rehearsal. Classmates reportedly took their concerns to Yale administration, and even some instructors reportedly saw the incidents firsthand.

A source who worked on the set of 2022's Devotion claims that Majors allegedly made members of the costume department cry on set, saying "It started to become borderline abusive. It seemed like it was some kind of sick pleasure that he took out of — once those girls cried…. He did it to people who he could tell would be too afraid to stand up for themselves." On the set of Magazine Dreams, which is currently scheduled to be released in December, Majors allegedly physically reacted to two crew members on set, pushing one and "moving in an intimidating manner toward the other while yelling" to the other. Complaints were reportedly filed, but a production source claims that the incident did not involve physical contact or intimidation, and that Majors "was immediately made aware of the complaint and he was mortified that he had made someone feel bad."

These updates come after the domestic violence charges have led to Majors reportedly parting ways with his management Entertainment 360 and PR firm Lede Company, with Entertainment 360 citing "issues of the actor's personal behavior." Majors was also dropped from two upcoming films — The Man in My Basement and a currently-untitled Otis Redding biopic — as well as an upcoming ad campaign involving the MLB's Texas Rangers. He was already previously dropped from a recent United States Army ad campaign. At the time of this writing, Majors is still attached to reprise his role of Kang the Conqueror in future installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with the upcoming sophomore season of Loki, which was filmed prior to the domestic violence charge.