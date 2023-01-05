Paramount+ Announces Streaming Date for Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell's Devotion

The historical war drama Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell will be making its way to Paramount+ in only a few short days. Directed by JD Dillard (Sweetheart, Sleight), Devotion is the story of two U.S. Navy pilots that helped turn the tide in the Korean War. The film boasts an impressive cast headlined by Jonathan Majors (Creed III) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick). Devotion debuted in theaters on November 23, 2022, and the new year will see the film make its streaming debut on Paramount+. Sunday, January 8th is the date Paramount+ has set to unveil Devotion, and it will also be available simultaneously for digital download.

Jonathan Majors continues to build up his catalog with high-profile projects. Along with Devotion, Majors stars alongside Michael B. Jordan in Creed III, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can find him later this year as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As for Glen Powell, the actor was one of the young fighter pilots taking lessons from Tom Cruise in the smash hit Top Gun: Maverick, which also landed on Paramount+ before 2022 came to a close.

What Is Devotion?

Directed by JD Dillard (Sweetheart, Sleight), Jonathan Majors (Creed III) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) star in the true story of two elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War: Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner. Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen. Additional cast includes Christina Jackson (Swagger), Thomas Sadoski (The Newsroom) and Joe Jonas (The Jonas Brothers, DNCE).

Devotion is directed by JD Dillard, with a screenplay by Jake Crane and Jonathan A.H. Stewart, and based on the bestselling book by Adam Makos. The film is produced by Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill and executive produced by JD Dillard, Glen Powell, Robert Simonds, Adam Fogelson and John Friedberg.

Devotion Box Office Raises Money for Navy Veteran Scholarship Foundation

Devotion's box office will directly benefit the children of Navy veterans. The Jonathan Majors movie will be pitching in on the effort to educate the next generation. Variety's Angelique Jackson reported on the links between director JD Dillard and Black Label Media. That company helped finance and produce Devotion. A majority of the film's proceeds will head to the Brown Hudner Navy Scholarship Foundation. The first year of honorees will receive their scholarships as managed by the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. It's an admirable gesture and one with deep ties for the filmmaker. A lot of fans aren't aware of the connection between the scholarship and Devotion writ larger.

On Twitter, the director said, "Very excited to finally share this: @DevotionMovie box office proceeds will go to the Brown/Hudner Foundation, a scholarship foundation established to pay the college tuition for the children of Navy service members. and a big thank you to @angelique814 for your words!"

Inside the article, Dillard explained how the box office plan ended up being a "collision of impact and entertainment, in a way that feels organic."

He continued, "To watch this thing calcify where we could do something really unheard of, in terms of our release actually having an impact component — and not just simply to 'shine light on this and donate it,' but to create an infrastructure financially and business wise, where the film could continue that legacy of Jesse and Tom — it just felt like a really beautiful way to have the film reach back into real life."

"As someone who had to drop out for financial reasons, I know, quite tangibly, what looking down the barrel of that decision is, so it's incredibly meaningful," Dillard said of the scholarship. "It's one of my favorite things about the movie because it can, in a way, be more than film."

Devotion arrives on Paramount+ Sunday, January 8th.