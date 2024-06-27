New Mark Wahlberg Thriller Flight Risk Earns First Trailer

Mark Wahlberg is returning to the world of action in Flight Risk and it marks his first time being directed by Mel Gibson. The new thriller is heading to theaters in October and it also stars Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace. The film, which comes from Lionsgate, released its first trailer today and sees Wahlberg playing "a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem."

While Flight Risk marks the first time Gibson has directed Wahlberg in a project, it's not the first time the two stars have worked together. They both appeared in Daddy's Home 2 in 2017 and Father Stu in 2022. The movie was written by Jared Rosenberg with John Davis, John Fox, Bruce Davey, and Gibson serving as producers. Meanwhile, the project's executive producers include Alex Lebovici, Jenny Hinkey, Ryan D. Smith, Natasha Stassen, Allen Cheney, Christopher Woodrow, K. Blaine Johnston, Christian Mercuri, Petr Jákl, Vicki Christianson, Nick Guerra, Russell Hollander, Jon Huddle, Patrick Josten, Walter Josten, and Jordan Wagner. You can check out the trailer below:

Will Uncharted 2 Happen?

(Photo: Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland in Uncharted. - Sony Pictures)

In 2022, Spider-Man star Tom Holland starred as Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg's Victor "Sully" Sullivan in Uncharted. The movie was met with low ratings from critics, earning a 40% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the film fared better with audiences and is currently up on the review site with a 90% audience score. The movie also did pretty well at the box office, earning $407,141,258 worldwide. Recently, Wahlberg addressed the possibility of a sequel.

"Actually, I just got a call today that they got the script in," Wahlberg revealed to ScreenRant back in February. "I can't grow a real beard and mustache, but they said, 'Start growing your mustache. It's gonna take awhile.' I'd be interested to see what the story's like, and where that adventure takes us. But I'm excited; I know audiences really loved the first one, so we'll see."

"I've heard lots of different ideas," Wahlberg previously shared with The Direct. "I know somebody's written a script, and they're still working on it, and it would consist of having the mustache the whole entire time. Which completely makes sense; obviously, in that final scene, I have the mustache. I spent quite a bit of time growing it because, at one point, we tried to do it with a fake mustache, and, I don't know. I just don't have the confidence to pull it off. It just feels like there's a big piece of tape over my mouth, and I feel ridiculous."

Flight Risk is heading to theaters on October 18th. Stay tuned for more updates about upcoming movies.