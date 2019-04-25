New Men In Black: International Images Released

Sony released a brand new Men In Black: International poster earlier today, but they also snuck in some new photos from the anticipated film as well, and each one showcases the film’s leading stars. Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are reuniting after their time together on Thor: Ragnarok as Agents H and M, and you can see the duo at work on a variety of missions in the brand new photos from the upcoming relaunch.

The first photo shows Agent M and H in the midst of a market, and they seem to be on someone’s trail. They look a little puzzled in the photo, but we’re sure they’ll figure out their next step soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second photo shows the duo back at men In Black headquarters, with Agent H looking much more confident, and it seems he’s convinced M about his findings as well. The third and final photo shows both Agents inside of a club, and while Agent H looks incredibly delighted to be there Agent M looks less than enthused.

You can check out all the photos above and below.

There is one thing missing though from these photos, and that would be Kumail Nanjiani’s Pawny, though he did make it onto the poster, so Sony didn’t forget about him completely.

The new Men in Black reboot will be directed by F. Gary Gray with Art Marcum and Matt Holloway penning the script. The film will be produced by Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, with Steven Spielberg attached as an executive producer.

Men In Black: International is directed by F. Gary Gray and is written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway and stars Chris Hemsworth (Agent H), Tessa Thompson (Agent M), Rebecca Ferguson (Riza), Kumail Nanjiani (Pawny), Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, Emma Thompson (Agent O), and Liam Neeson (High T). You can check out the official description below.

“The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.”

Men In Black: International hits theaters on June 14th.

