New Mortal Kombat 2 Images Reveal First Looks at Kitana and Shao Kahn

Mortal Kombat 2 is set to be released in theaters later this year, and when it arrives, fans can expect to see several Kombatants that weren’t in the first movie. The biggest of these new additions is Johnny Cage, who will be played by actor Karl Urban. Warner Bros. delivered a first look at Cage last month, and now we have our first glimpses at Shao Kahn and Kitana, as well. Entertainment Weekly has revealed new images from the film, which showcase Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, and Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn.

In the Mortal Kombat video games, Kitana uses a pair of steel fans against her opponents. Producer Todd Garner teased the return of those weapons last year, and now we have a better idea of what they’ll look like in the movie. Kitana’s appearance in the film looks pretty close to her design in Mortal Kombat 11, but with more silver accents. The character’s trademark mask is missing, but it’s possible we could see it appear in the movie outside of this lone image from the film.

Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, image courtesy of Warner Bros. and entertainment weekly

The image of Shao Kahn really only gives us an idea of how the character looks from the neck up. However, it’s a pretty terrifying appearance for one of the Mortal Kombat franchise’s most memorable enemies. Traditionally, Shao Kahn’s helmet features an open jawline, but that won’t be the case in the film. Instead, the mask covers almost the entirety of his face now, with just a couple hints at the man beneath the helmet. The villain’s glowing red eyes complete the look.

martyn ford as shao kahn, image courtesy of Warner Bros. and entertainment weekly

In addition to those two first looks, Entertainment Weekly released one additional image from the movie. This one offers another glimpse at Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, who can be seen alongside Raiden’s champions from the previous movie. That film ended with the heroes seeking out Johnny Cage to recruit him for the next tournament, and it seems they’ve now found him. Interestingly enough, the image shows Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), and Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) alongside Cage, but Cole Young (Lewis Tan) appears to be missing. It’s possible he’s merely absent from this scene, or it could hint at something more ominous.

karl urban as johnny cage, image courtesy of Warner Bros. and entertainment weekly

With Mortal Kombat 2 set to be released on October 24th, we can likely expect to see a lot more from the movie over the coming months. The hype cycle doesn’t quite seem to have kicked off just yet; while we’ve gotten a handful of images from the movie, there hasn’t even been a teaser trailer. Hopefully these new images are an indication that more news about the movie will be revealed in the near future. For now, Mortal Kombat fans will just have to wait patiently!

